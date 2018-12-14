Clair Brothers is First Choice for Sound at the NET 5.0 Indonesian Choice Awards Extravaganza

BOGOR, WEST JAVA, INDONESIA: The Indonesian Choice Awards 5.0 NET, presented by the NET TV Network, aimed at families and youth audiences, is by far the most prestigious entertainment event in the country. Imagine if the American Oscars and the American Grammy Award shows were a single event. That’s what this event represents for Indonesia – the awarding of the best in movies and music, all wrapped up in one grand and memorable night. “For an entertainment and music event of this magnitude and size,” explains Sadat Effendy, technical director at Total Audio, the company that produced the show, “there is only one sound system we had to consider. That’s Clair Brothers. The Indonesian market loves Clair Brothers speakers because they always deliver.”



This event always coincides with, and marks the anniversary of, the NET TV Network. This year is its fifth anniversary and the Indonesian Choice Awards show did not disappoint. Performing for an audience of nine-thousand, local and international musical acts filled out the evening of awards and tributes for the best in movies and music. Says Effendy, “An event of this proportion is always challenging, especially with regard to the P.A., when trying to create a coherent sound acoustically.” Wayne Grosser, managing director, Clair Brothers Australia and sound design consultant for the award show, elaborates. “I advised the production team that if too much delay was put on the main PA, the sound will not be coherent with the stage noise. The result can be unwanted slap delay, and that’s no good. So, in order to prevent that, I suggested a change to the layout of the side PA to assure timing with the main PA. The solution was the alignment of four Clair Brothers i212 8-cabinet line arrays.”



The full range main PA of i212 arrays are positioned above the seventh audience row. To achieve sound cohesion, two layers of front fill were implemented. The first layer, consisting of Clair Brothers kiT12 speakers covered seats from the first row to the seventh row. The second layer built with Clair Brothers FF2 & R2D speakers, covered the festival audience. Effendy points out, “The dimension of the front stage was not a straight line, but more like a zigzag. So, in some areas the two layers of fill can be close to each other. The challenge there was to find a balance that aligned all the fills. It turned out to be simple and the end result was spectacular coverage.”



The event’s main speaker system was a combination of a Clair Brothers i212 full range PA, iS218 subs, plus additional i218 ground stacks that filled in the sides. Clair Brothers R4 and CS218 speakers were also employed for stage side fills, with 12AM speakers for wedges. With regard to FOH, and because a show this big is so demanding, Total Audio decided to have multiple back up plans in place just in case something went haywire. “For the FOH console we used the DiGiCo SD7,” explains Effendy, “which already possesses full mirror engine backup. But just in case the mighty SD7 failed, we set up a plan where we had another FOH console running the same input list, and yet another mixing engineer on headphones doing the same. This show is also a live event, so there is absolutely no room for system mishaps. Yet another reason why we put so much trust in Wayne Grosser’s expertise and Clair Brothers reputation for quality.”



When all was said and done, the director of NET TV Network was beyond satisfied with the outcome, noting that the Clair Brothers loudspeaker system this year definitely raised the benchmark for quality. Concludes Effendy, “Working with Clair Brothers and their speaker system is always a savior. It’s a big sound that requires minimal effort to achieve. We never have to worry about headroom, coverage or clarity. Clair Brothers always delivers. It’s why we never consider using any other brand. Why would we?”



ABOUT CLAIR BROTHERS Clair Brothers is a world-class sound reinforcement company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of professional loudspeaker systems. Founded by Roy & Gene Clair, the company is built on a tradition of excellence with fifty-plus years in the industry as the premier choice of top artists and audio engineers. Innovative engineering and impeccable attention to detail delivers state-of-the-art audio performance from every Clair Brothers product. Their headquarters in Manheim, Pennsylvania serves as the international distribution network hub facilitating product sales and support. For more information please call (717) 665-4000 or email coya@clairbrothers.com



(PHOTO CAPTION – from left, Sadat Effendy, Rizk Wahyudi, Andhika Prabowo (behind the console), Ignatius Leo and Wayne Grosser.)