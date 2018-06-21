Cinegy TV Pack sale to Creation TV, Hong Kong

Munich, Germany 21 June 2018 – Cinegy today announced that its Asia Pacific partner Broadcast Technology Ltd. (BTL) has sold Cinegy’s ‘TV Pack’ software modules to Creation TV.



Creation TV is a faith-based channel from Hong Kong that uses the TV Pack to playout content designed to promote its stated values to Chinese communities worldwide.



Cinegy TV Pack is a comprehensive production and playout package that provides everything needed to get a TV channel on air at a very low cost. The pack includes Cinegy Air PRO plus Cinegy Titler for real-time playout and multi-channel automation, including channel branding and CG; Cinegy Capture PRO for real-time ingest; Cinegy Multiviewer, which is comprised of four channels of multi-channel video monitoring; Cinegy Live PRO for mixing and cutting; Cinegy Convert for transcoding and batch processing.



BTL Sales Director Christopher So said, “The power and flexibility of Cinegy's TV Pack precisely matches the quality and flexibility of Cinegy’s platform and IP-based software technologies across the board. We are very excited to be able to showcase TV Pack and other Cinegy technologies on our stand at Broadcast Asia at Suntec Singapore, Stand 4T1-01 from 26-28 June."



Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner added, “Our partnership with BTL has enabled us to develop mutually beneficial relationships throughout the Asia Pacific region in conjunction with our own staff who are either based in, or travel frequently to, the region to stay extremely close to those who can benefit from our software.”





About Cinegy



Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing, and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television.



