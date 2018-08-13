All aboard at Cinegy Platform One

Munich, Germany, 13 August 2018 – Cinegy today announced the introduction of Cinegy Platform One, a 2RU integrated MAM and storage server optimised for video applications.



Cinegy Platform One with XenData, the global provider of high-capacity data storage solutions, marks the company’s first appliance product offering. Cinegy software is pre-installed on the server platform and ready for configuration with the assistance of Cinegy Professional Solutions.



As Cinegy Head of Product Management Lewis Kirkaldie explains, “For many organisations, the sheer volume of video files creates considerable challenges associated with storing, organising, finding and reusing their media assets. The conventional approach is to install shared disk storage, a Media Asset Management (MAM) server, and an archive server, all of which brings their own challenges when it comes to getting these components to work harmoniously. Cinegy Platform One integrates all these of elements on a single, powerful server.”



The affordable Cinegy Platform One is managed with Cinegy MAM software, which includes the scalable and open architecture Cinegy Archive solution for digitising tape-based archives and metadata collection for each step of a production workflow.



Production is looked after with Cinegy Desktop, a universal production tool that provides real-time access to media in Cinegy Archive. Cinegy Desktop also includes a powerful suite of tools for logging and editing, and an almost limitless ability to import and export media to third-party non-linear editing and automation systems.



Transcoding is effortless with Cinegy Convert, the transcoding and batch processing service, which functions like a network-based print server that can be used to perform repetitive export and conversion tasks by “printing” material to predefined formats and destinations.



Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Cinegy Platform One is a major, and very exciting, departure for us. The assimilation brings together so much powerful software in a single, highly regarded piece of hardware from XenData that it’s a simply unbeatable proposition that we very much look forward to introducing to the market.”



The Cinegy Platform One system will be available with either 24, 34, or 44 disks. Two disks are configured as hot spares and the remaining disks are configured in RAID60 for reliability and ultra-high performance optimised for video streaming and 4K-plus workflows.



Cinegy Platform One and other Cinegy products and services can be explored at IBC2018 on Stand 7.AO1 from 14-18 September in Amsterdam.





For more information, go to www.cinegy.com

