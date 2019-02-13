Cerberus on what’s hot at BVE

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Stand F46 , BVE 2019, ExCel London 26-28 February: Cerberus has today announced that it will be showcasing the real benefits that IP has to offer the broadcast industry on stand F46 at BVE, the UK’s leading broadcast, production and media tech event, on the 26-28 February.



An established player in the industry, whose clients include public service broadcasters, pan-European telecommunications conglomerates, the oldest commercial network in the UK, and senior feature film producers, Cerberus will demonstrate how its Internet-based products deliver immediate returns.



Chris Clarke, CEO of Cerberus, commented, “We know IP is a hot topic in the industry, but what makes our products interesting is that we can show you the real benefits that our clients are realising today.”



Cerberus will be showcasing two Internet-based products on stand F46 at BVE:

Network 1: a proven, Internet-based platform that can be used as the primary method of distribution, or as backup.

Livelink: moving live content from source to destination without relying on expensive traditional infrastructure services.

“When compared to traditional fibre or satellite, the Internet is the faster, cheaper, flexible alternative of delivering content to the same destination,” Clarke continued. “In particular, when it comes to live TV, Internet becomes the safest option. We build in the redundancy and actually test the failover so it's more reliable. It's really quick and easy to set up - our record is 37 minutes, when we were tasked with getting the 6 Nations Rugby tournament to a global audience. And it's a smaller, simpler commitment because we don't want to tie our clients into unnecessary, lengthy contracts.”



During the event, Cerberus will provide live demonstrations of both products, and release details on its ‘next generation’ Livelink, which includes a hosted platform, to enable its clients to manage everything online themselves.



Clarke concluded, “We know there’s huge potential for Livelink to grow and branch outside of live TV. And for any TV or film production staff attending BVE, I’d be happy to provide a sneak preview of our newest Livelink application that allows real time access to the video unit on set from anywhere in the world.”

About Cerberus Tech

Based in Hampshire, UK, Cerberus Tech’s clients are major global players in TV, film and live events. Whether it’s a public service broadcaster, a pan-European telecommunications conglomerate, the oldest commercial network in the UK, senior Hollywood producers or the latest live streaming from Silicon Valley, the need is always the same, reliable and flexible delivery of great content.

Providing contribution and distribution services, Cerberus Tech has a proven, Internet-based platform and is changing the way that content stakeholders from broadcasters to studio executives share and move live content:

Network 1: The reliable, flexible, cost effective alternative to fibre and satellite that’s fast to set up and can be used as the primary method of distribution, or as backup.

Livelink: The ideal IP based solution designed to move valuable live content from source to destination without reliance on traditional infrastructure.

The ideal IP based solution designed to move valuable live content from source to destination without reliance on traditional infrastructure. Livelink App: used by studio executives and creatives to retain control and direction of their production by being ‘on set’ from wherever they are in the world.

Cerberus Tech offers the modern way to distribute content, clients are supported by flexible packages, which provide the right level of coverage to match customer expectation.

Discover more atwww.cerberus.tech



