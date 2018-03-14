CARTONI to Showcase New Camera Support Products at NAB

Rome—15 March 2018 – CARTONI, Italian leader in professional camera support, will introduce several innovative additions to its product line at NAB 2018 (Central Hall, booth C9020). The new fluid heads, tripods, pedestals and remote devices address critical needs of broadcasters, rental houses and independent camera operators.

Cartoni offers versatile solutions to meet new and emerging production demands. “We continue to expand, enhance and improve our products to keep pace with changes in camera design and production techniques,” said Luciano Belluzzo, CARTONI’s Head of International Sales.“We believe our customers will be very excited about these new products, which will help them work more efficiently and capture better shots.”

FOCUS 8 on SDS tripod and spreader.

New products include—after the hot-selling 100mm base presented last year—a new 75mm base SDS (Smart Deployment Series) tripod and spreader support system for ultra-lightweight cameras. It combines CARTONI’s popular FOCUS 8 fluid head with a new version of its SDS featuring Cartoni’s SMART STOP two stage/single lever tripod and SMART LOCK mid-level spreader technology. Available in aluminium and carbon fiber, the SDS system is super-fast to spread and collapse, making it a perfect choice for ENG, documentaries and other on-the-go shooting. The 75mm SDS system is also available for separate purchase.

The FOCUS 8 fluid head is suitable for payloads from 0 to 8Kg (17.7 lbs) and features a continuously variable fluid damping system on pan and tilt movements and CARTONI’s patented variable counterbalance.

In response to numerous operator requests, comes an upgraded version of the FOCUS 22 having both Flat and 150mm bowl. The new head’s dual design is compatible with many popular pedestals and sliders, making it ideal for rental houses and broadcast production environments that employ a variety of camera and support systems. The new base interfaces directly with 150mm tripods and to pedestals via 4 bolts. The tie-down shaft can be easily removed with 10mm wrench from the 3/8” thread to interface with sliders. FOCUS 22 has now a super wide range of applications, supporting cameras from 3 to 22 kg (49 lbs) with the patented CARTONI perfect wing counterbalance.

FOCUS 22

A new version of the bestselling P70 Pedestal now includes steering wheels. P70 is a compact, lightweight, portable support for studio and OB applications with a drive that is super-smooth, allowing for easy travelling. The new version includes three sets of double, heavy-duty, individually-lockable wheels.

The new E-CUBE 7 is a performing encoded pan and tilt head with 7 steps of drag in both pan and tilt. This fluid head acts as a sophisticated pan bar when connected to a remote head and is the ideal remote control for cameras on cranes, jibs and drones. It features high resolution encoders with accuracy at 40.000 c/t. E-CUBE 7 comes with flat Mitchell base and optional 150mm adapter.

E-CUBE 7

As the standard E-Cube (100mm base and continuous pan and tilt drag) the E CUBE 7 can be supplied in 3 different options, with the CARTONI electronics to operate the CARTONI E-REM 25, with encoders only, transmitting position data to any OEM electronics or bare-bone Fluid Head accepting different encoders and electronics in total OEM configuration.

E-REM 25

The E-REM 25 newest release showcases an extremely smooth, reliable, silent, remote pan and tilt head with no back-lash. The maximum payload of 25 kg (56 lbs) covers almost all camera/lens configuration in studio, dollies, towers, cranes or pedestals. A wide variety of speed options from minimum 0,12 rpm and 0.7 °/sec to maximum 120 rpm and 720°/sec give to this head an outstanding flexibility. Pan/tilt resolution ix 800.000 c/t. It interfaces with a variety of remote command options as, the E-CUBE, Joystick or hand wheels. The Data transmission works on RS232/CAN protocol; Zoom and Focus control for digital lenses complete the setup.

CARTONI camera support products are available in the United States through Manios Digital & Film

About CARTONI

Reflecting the state of the art in camera support technology, CARTONI offers the widest product range in the industry all designed and manufactured in Italy. 83 years of know-how and experience, innovative solutions, patented technologies and the constant care of serving the professional in any shooting situation with any camera, make CARTONI synonymous with excellence in camera support. CARTONI currently exports from Rome, its Italian headquarters, to 65 countries in five continents, with a network of agents and distributors serving all major international users. CARTONI’s mission is to guarantee the cameraman the highest possible reliability, freedom and creativity in any environment. CARTONI SpA - Via Giuseppe Mirri 13 – Rome 00159 (Rm) Italy - Ph +39 064382002 www.cartoni.com

Contact: Mr. Luciano Belluzzo, Head of International Sales – luciano.belluzzo@cartoni.com

About Manios Digital & Film

A division of Ste-Man, Inc. and led by President Steven Manios, Jr., Manios Digital & Film has been bringing the world’s highest quality products to professional filmmakers, videographers and ENG crews in the United States since 1992. The company has longstanding relationships with leading manufacturers around the globe and an extensive dealer network spanning the United States. It is an authorized distributor for Cartoni, Vocas and Kinotehnik. By working closely with its customers, and by listening to and understanding their needs, Manios Digital & Film has become a trusted partner to film and video professionals worldwide.

Manios Digital & Film 10663 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601; 818.760.8290.

www.maniosdigital.com