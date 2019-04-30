Camplex Receives Neutrik Certified opticalCON Assembler Outstanding Performance Award

Saugerties, N.Y. – April 30, 2019 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cable solutions and accessories, was awarded Certified opticalCON Assembler (COCA) of 2018 for outstanding performance by Neutrik at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas last month.

“It is a great honor to present the Camplex team with our annual COCA Outstanding Performance Award in 2018 as it brings a special meaning to our relationship and commitment to each other in supporting our valued customers.” – Tom Chudyk, Sales Director – Neutrik USA

Dan Coscarella, Camplex Director Broadcast Sales & Technology, stated, "We are very honored to be recognized by Neutrik for our quality workmanship and sales efforts in building and promoting premium opticalCON DUO, opticalCON QUAD, and opticalCON Lite cable assemblies in our US facility. As one of only ten certified COCAs in the US, we are committed to continually advance product quality and reliability while working closely with Neutrik.

For more information go to www.camplex.com.

About Camplex

Camplex, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber optic cable assemblies and video over fiber solutions for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. Camplex fiber optic products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand with a 100 % inspection and a zero-defect policy performed by trained and certified assemblers.