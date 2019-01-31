CALREC’S BRIO IS TOP OF THE CLASS AT SCETV

COLUMBIA, SC, JANUARY 31, 2019 — South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) is outfitting its brand-new 45-foot production truck with Calrec Audio’s Brio36, following the installation of a Brio12 in its new, small uplink truck.

The Brio units are the heart of each truck’s audio processing system. The larger production truck is being outfitted by Diversified, a well-known, full-service systems and media technology integration company, and a well-established integration provider of Calrec for a range of projects.

“With both Hydra2 network and Dante interfaces, the consoles are easily expandable and flexible with a wide range of input and output options,” says Benjamin Wilson, Engineering Project Manager, South Carolina Educational Television. “The Dante interface greatly simplifies the cabling needs from the trucks to the set. We will also be able to link the Brio12 and Brio36 consoles between the uplink truck and the 45-foot production unit if a shoot calls for more resources or a need for more than one operator. We are also experimenting with the Automix function for mix minuses to various locations.”

Both trucks use MADI interconnectivity with the Brio12 utilizing one of its expansion slots in the console to do so directly. The production truck’s Brio36 interfaces via MADI with a Grass Valley TDM router, which in turn routes using MADI to the uplink truck. Analog I/O is used for external I/O panels on the side of both trucks.

“Various A1s have commented that the consoles and routing are very easy to use and connect,” adds Wilson. “They like to be able to move channels around on the fly without interrupting signals and appreciate having a full set of dynamics and EQ for each channel strip. Also, one of the main reasons why we chose Calrec is that its consoles are so well-known amongst many freelance A1s in the industry. We consulted with several A1s regarding various console options and most listed Calrec as the top choice.”

SCETV is a state-owned PBS member station with 11 television and eight radio stations. SCETV serves the whole state with coverage of public events, provides a rich array of resources to South Carolina schools and state agencies, and supplies a vehicle for state-wide emergency communications to residents.

“The Brio36 and Brio12 are compact consoles loaded with all the features required by broadcast productions of any size,” says Helen Carr, regional sales manager for Calrec. “Working with Diversified was seamless because of their familiarity with our products, and the flexibility of our consoles made fulfilling SCETV’s requirements easy. Calrec’s reputation for reliability and ease of use aided SCETV in its decision as well as being the industry’s console of choice, particularly in the outside broadcast market.”

