Calrec Debuts New Impulse Core in the Big Apple

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 11, 2018 — Calrec’s new Impulse core, the next generation audio processing platform for its Apollo and Artemis control surfaces, is making its U.S. debut at NAB NY (Booth N263).

Impulse core is a powerful audio processing and routing engine with AES67 and SMPTE 2110 connectivity. With control connectivity via IP, surfaces can be physically remote and connected over standard networks using COTS hardware. This technology enables all Calrec customers to make the transition to next generation audio (NGA) and IP infrastructures, and provides the flexibility to do so without an overhaul of production equipment.

“Impulse core is a very robust and scalable DSP platform that aligns with Calrec’s future development initiatives, as we continue to evolve and supply our customers with an intuitive upgrade path to IP infrastructures,” says Dave Letson, Calrec’s VP of Sales. “As IP becomes more prevalent, it is Calrec’s goal to lessen the cost of this transition and make it a smooth experience for existing and new customers looking to upgrade to the latest workflows.”

Impulse provides 3D immersive path widths and panning for NGA applications, 5.1, 5.1.2, 5.1.4, 7.1, 7.1.2 and 7.1.4 input channels, busses, monitoring and metering are available. It has an integral AoIP router, which fully supports NMOS discovery and connection management, as well as mDNS/Ravenna discovery. Two 5U Impulse cores can be combined to provide full redundancy and can be physically remote from each other for disaster recovery.

In addition to Impulse core, Calrec will be showcasing its Type R, expandable, IP-based radio system at the show. Type R’s physical control system consists of just three slimline panels: a fader panel, a large soft panel and a small soft panel. A simple 2U core with integrated I/O resources allows customers to be up and running immediately. A single core can power up to three independent mixing environments, with no sharing of DSP resources. The ability to use multiple mixing engines combined with the convenience of an AES67 compatible network provides enough flexibility to keep up with radio’s rapidly changing requirements.

Calrec’s upgraded Brio consoles with expanded channel capability will also be on display at NAB NY. New expansion packs increase the Brio12 DSP count from 48 to 64 input channels and the Brio36 from 64 to 96 input channels. DSP expansion packs are available for all Brio consoles on v1.1.6 software or above; software upgrades are free following Brio registration at www.calrec.com/brioregistration.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly. consoles are integral components on a facility-wide network, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.