Calrec Broadens Sales Reach With Andy Birkinshaw as International Sales Manager

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK,MAY 13, 2019 — Calrec has announced Andy Birkinshaw as International Sales Manager, effective immediately. Birkinshaw joins the global sales team at Calrec headquarters and is managing broadcast sales in the UK, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Norway and Sweden. His goal is to help Calrec establish these exciting markets and to grow the overall Calrec business.

Birkinshaw has 30 years of sales experience across the broadcast, studio and live production industries in the UK and other parts of Europe.

“Andy’s wealth of technical experience in live event production and studios, coupled with his rich history and varied skillset in the professional audio industry make him the ideal fit for this job. As the industry evolves, this level of technical knowledge and experience is crucial. Andy’s keen understanding makes him an incredible asset to Calrec and our customers around the world,” commented Dave Letson, VP of Sales at Calrec.

Prior to joining Calrec, Birkinshaw held the position of Sales and Marketing/Tour Manager, Diane Shaw Partnership for 15 years, where he managed and marketed a UK recording artist to achieve two No.1 soul albums. As an experienced studio sound engineer, he also continues to be active as an FOH / Monitor Engineer for a variety of shows and events. Prior to this role, he worked as European Sales Manager for AMEK / TAC / Rupert Neve covering sales of large format audio consoles to the Broadcast, Studio and Live markets, and was also Sales Director at Concert Systems Ltd., where he led a team in the UK distributing pro-audio brands such as Allen & Heath, Yamaha and Soundcraft.

“Calrec is a brand that’s synonymous worldwide with high-quality audio products, excellent customer service and a strong global market position. I’m excited to join such an experienced and dedicated team and to implement new strategies so that Calrec continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge console technology and sophisticated digital I/O networks that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio