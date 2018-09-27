Call for Television Entries Announced by The American Society of Cinematographers

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is now taking submissions for the television competition of its 33 Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. The event, which will also salute the organization’s 100 anniversary, takes place February 9, 2019, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland, and winners will be announced in all categories.

Three categories comprise the TV awards:

· Episode of a Television Series – Commercial (half hour and one hour)

· Episode of a Television Series – Non-Commercial (half hour and one hour)

· Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for TV

The deadline to enter is November 5 by 5 p.m. (PT).

To qualify, shows must have a premiere broadcast date in the United States between November 1, 2017, and October 31, 2018. Entry forms can be downloaded at here on the ASC website.

In addition to the TV awards, the ASC gala in February will recognize the year’s best feature film cinematography, as well as lifetime honorees.

For a complete timeline of the 33 ASC Awards, visit this link.