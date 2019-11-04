Broadpeak at AfricaCom 2019

The video streaming market in Africa is accelerating, with OTT movie and TV revenues expected to reach over $1 billion in 2024, according to Digital TV Research. As content providers and pay-TV operators look to take advantage of new business and monetization opportunities, they need scalable, cost-effective content delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens, whether delivered over managed or unmanaged networks.

At AfricaCom 2019, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how it's leading the charge for better quality of experience (QoE) and efficient content delivery through its CDN, multicast ABR (mABR), and local video-caching solutions.

A Powerful CDN for Multiscreen Video Delivery

Broadpeak will demonstrate its CDN solution for TV Everywhere at AfricaCom 2019. Broadpeak CDN is a scalable multiscreen solution that is designed to ensure the best video QoE for subscribers on every device, with increased bandwidth and storage efficiency. By supporting a variety of advanced applications, including nonlinear TV, multiscreen, Cloud PVR, and ad insertion, Broadpeak's CDN increases monetization for operators. The comprehensive solution includes a centralized management and monitoring system, origin packager, caching servers, and analytics.

Innovations for Satellite Operators

Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR (mABR) technology for satellite is at the heart of the ready-to-deploy, cost-effective solution for OTT delivery, allowing operators to address scalable, multiscreen streaming with transmission over satellite. nanoCDN supports a wide range of innovative use cases and new business opportunities for mABR for satellite, including direct-to-home OTT, 5G backhaul, mobility, and VSAT.



Local Video Caching Technology that Reduces CDN Costs

As broadcasters and content providers look to lower CDN costs, Broadpeak's BroadCache Box offers a unique solution that leverages local video-caching technology. At AfricaCom, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how leading content providers, including HBO Latin America, are using BroadCache Box to dramatically reduce CDN costs while boosting subscribers' QoE by deploying local caches into operators' networks. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bit rates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems, reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

