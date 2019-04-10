Broadpeak Appoints Jean-Claude Sachot as New Business Development Director

RENNES, France — April 2, 2019 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced the appointment of Jean-Claude Sachot as the company's new business development director. In his role at Broadpeak, Sachot will work with global pay-TV operators, helping them take advantage of the company's unique solutions, such as the award-winning nanoCDN™ multicastABR, for providing cloud DVR services as well as delivering live and VOD streaming services at scale with minimal latency.

"Jean-Claude has an extensive understanding of the broadcast media technology sector," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Through his various positions within Technicolor over the last 20 years, Jean-Claude has worked with some of the largest pay-TV operators around the world as they implemented innovative, future-forward technologies. His comprehensive knowledge of the pay-TV ecosystem, solutions, and strong relationships with operators is unique and will be invaluable to driving Broadpeak's global business growth."

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Broadpeak, a world-renowned technology innovator that I've had the pleasure of partnering with during my previous positions at Technicolor," said Sachot. "Broadpeak not only has an outstanding portfolio of products and solutions that perfectly address pay-TV operators' needs today, but also a vision that positions the company as an undisputed leader of tomorrow."

Sachot has more than 30 years of experience in digital video processing and delivery, with strong engineering expertise and business acumen. Prior to working at Broadpeak, Sachot was the vice president of pre-sales — video CPEs at Technicolor. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering and a master's degree in science and technology from the University of Nantes, France. He has also attended a Thomson Leadership Program at the Harvard Business School.

Photo Caption: Jean-Claude Sachot, New Business Development Director at Broadpeak®

