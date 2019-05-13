Broadcast Pix Welcomes Rhett Mappin as Central/South Regional Sales Manager

Chelmsford, Mass. – May 13, 2019 – Broadcast Pix™ today announced Rhett Mappin has joined the company as a regional sales manager, effective May 1. He will oversee sales for the Southeast and Central United States, as well as the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central Canada.

As a technology sales professional, Mappin has more than 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. He started his career as a broadcast engineer for local TV, moving into sales in 1989 for Abekas Video Systems. Since then, he has served as a regional sales manager for Telestream, Vizrt, Discreet, and Pinnacle Systems, and most recently was vice president of sales for ONE CONNXT. Mappin has been an active member of SMPTE since 1986.

“Rhett provides years of experience and strong relationships with key customers and resellers in the South and Central regions,” said Steve Ellis, director of sales, Broadcast Pix. “We are happy to have him as part of the Broadcast Pix team, and look forward to continued sales growth in the area.”

Mappin is based out of the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Contact him at 404-861-9796 or via email at rmappin@broadcastpix.com.

