Broadcast Pix Offers Year-End Sales Promotion for New BPswitch RX Mobile Integrated Production Switcher

Chelmsford, Mass. – Dec. 12, 2018 –Broadcast Pix is offering a special year-end introductory price for BPswitch™ RX, the new portable model in its popular line of integrated production switchers. Priced at $10,995 until Dec. 31, BPswitch RX is a self-contained unit with touchscreen display and integrated streaming for live multi-camera production of sports, concerts, and events on location.

“Nobody delivers production automation as well as Broadcast Pix, and BPswitch RX packs all the functionality you need into a compact, durable chassis that’s ready for the road,” said Tony Mastantuono, product manager. “This is our most powerful switcher, and it’s built on a reliable 64-bit Windows 10 platform. The BPswitch RX ‘Roadie’ promotion saves you $6,000, and will help you bring your mobile productions to the next level in the New Year.”

BPswitch RX features four multi-definition video inputs, plus two IP inputs that support RTSP and NDI protocol. It also includes eight channels of clips and graphics, three keyers with DVEs, and seven outputs. An integrated NewBlueNTX dual-channel 3D CG includes hundreds of title styles and templates for easy creation of lower-thirds, motion graphics, and more. Other workflow tools include built-in program recording, audio mixer, clip and graphic stores, file-based macros, and customizable multi-view.

Beyond the included keyboard and mouse, BPswitch RX control options include a traditional Broadcast Pix panel or optional Broadcast Pix Commander™ customizable touchscreen interface. Plus, recently updated iPixPanel and iPixPad apps allow a second operator to complete specific production tasks through an iPad or iPhone. Like other models, BPswitch RX also supports browser-based switching with full-motion video and complete access to all sources and workflow tools using its integrated BPNet™ IP ecosystem. Other BPswitch RX options include robotic camera control, BPfusion software for streamline data-intensive CG graphics, and soft and hard carrying cases for air travel and other transport.

The BPswitch RX “Roadie” promotion is only available for customers in the United States, and systems must be purchased from a Broadcast Pix Premier Reseller by Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, visit www.broadcastpix.com/roadie-promo-form.

About Broadcast Pix With a tightly coupled switcher and 3D motion graphics CG, Broadcast Pix provides the most fully integrated live video production systems with patented control and automation technology. From compact units to large-scale, multi-system solutions, every Broadcast Pix features an extensive toolset that makes it easy to optimize and customize your workflows locally and over IP. Plus, its BPNet ecosystem provides secure cloud services and asset management. Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix has customers in more than 100 countries and is the leader in fully integrated production switchers for government, broadcast, streaming, live event, and visual radio applications. Learn more at www.broadcastpix.com.

Broadcast Pix, Broadcast Pix Commander, BPNet, and BPswitch are trademarks of Broadcast Pix, Inc. Patented. Switchers are made in USA.

