Broadcast Pix Debuts RCC Remote Camera Controller at NAB 2019

Chelmsford, Mass. – April 4, 2019 – Broadcast Pix™ will introduce RCC, its new IP camera control panel, next month at the 2019 NAB Show (Booth SL4210) in Las Vegas, Nev. Ideal for remote productions, RCC can be used as a dedicated camera controller with any BPswitch™ integrated production switcher, Broadcast Pix Commander™ touchscreen control platform, or production switcher from another manufacturer.

With its software-defined open architecture, RCC can be customized to control different types of cameras and support gear – including PTZ cameras, broadcast cameras, and robotic heads – and mix IP protocols within the same production. An integrated seven-inch touchscreen provides intuitive menu navigation to cameras, shot presets, camera settings, and system setup. Users can also customize the number of cameras and camera presets as needed, as well as camera and preset shot names for easy recall.

The compact RCC has a durable, machined aluminum chassis. Its three-axis joystick with adjustable zoom speed and one-touch auto focus allows smooth, precise control for shots. Beyond PTZ controls, RCC adjusts focus, iris, white balance, and more.

"As IP-based PTZ cameras continue to get more and more use in live productions and government meetings, some organizations want the flexibility of a separate camera control unit,” explained Tony Mastantuono, product manager. “The interface for our RCC is very intuitive, so even non-technical personnel can easily setup shots and access presets, and the joystick lets you perform smooth on-air moves and adjustments.”

RCC features a high quality precision encoder, and includes native IP support for Panasonic and Sony PTZ cameras. Support for other cameras and robotic heads is available as a separate software option. RCC will be available in Q3 2019.

