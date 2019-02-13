Boxer delivers on new technologies at BVE 2019

Stand G20 BVE 2019, Excel, London 26-28 February 2019— Boxer, the UK’s leading solution provider for video, film and TV markets, will share its BVE stand (G20) with best-of-breed regional and global partners who will share their expertise in delivering solutions that exploit the powerful capabilities of emerging technologies.



Challenges in terms of providing ever-higher resolutions; delivering multiple formats across multiple platforms; and new options to streamline and enhance file-based workflows are being met with opportunities provided by new technologies and processes that make decisions on how to monetise those opportunities easier – if they are informed decisions. Boxer and its partners are in a position to offer exactly those types of insights.



Boxer Systems Sales Manager Peter Jones said, “For example, 4K has rapidly transitioned from niche option to main-stream production requirement, creating the need to deal with multiple standards and formats and the related challenges of moving large file sizes.



“Due to the explosion of content generation and variations in end-points, Boxer will feature 4K mastering products in a real-world suite environment showing content management; capture; monitoring and measurement; high-speed disk storage; and delivery tools and devices.”



At BVE, Boxer will introduce flexible, demystified workflows that can be containerised and delivered on-prem and in the cloud. Demonstrations will include 4K and HDR capture, mastering and delivery workflows; virtualised and cloud options for encoding, packaging, delivery, and monitoring test and measurement components; and examples of SMPTE 2110 and NDI IP infrastructures.



In addition to informed decision-influencers from Boxer, equally informed representatives from Adder; AJA Video Systems; Colorfront; Qumulo; Embrionix; GB Labs; Grass Valley, a Belden brand; IPtec; Newtek; Telestream; and V-Nova will share Boxer’s BVE stand to discuss and explore the very latest technologies and how they can integrate to deliver their respective benefits to broadcast and post-production facilities worldwide.



Jones added, “Our strength is our ability to absorb, interpret, and address multiple developments, across multiple disciplines, to ensure we provide our customers with the best possible advice for cost-efficient operations and business profitability. Moreover, BVE is not only an excellent forum in which to disseminate our workflow ideas and proven solutions, but to evaluate and potentially embrace like-minded technologies that might augment our workflow portfolio.”



Boxer and its partners can be found on Stand G20 at BVE 2019 at ExCel London from 26 - 28 February.

