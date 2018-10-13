Hall & Oates Sideman Eliot Lewis Uses the Bose S1 Pro Multi-Position PA System for Mini-Tours Between Arena Shows

From monitor system to backline to main PA system, the S1 Pro is the perfect, multi-purpose partner for multi-instrumentalist Eliot Lewis.

Framingham, MA – As part of their 2018 summer tour, Daryl Hall, John Oates and band pulled into Portland, Oregon, on August 8 for the penultimate stop the next night, at the 20,000-seat Moda Center arena. The night before, however, the group’s longtime multi-instrumentalist sideman Eliot Lewis played his own solo gig at the No Vacancy Lounge, a 350-seat club in downtown Portland. While Hall & Oates have been on the road since May 1, Lewis has taken the opportunity to do in-between gigs, thanks to the highly portable S1 Pro Multi-position PA system from Bose Professional.

Lewis first encountered the Bose S1 Pro at the NAMM Show in January 2018 and was amazed at how much sound a system that weighs just under 16 pounds is capable of. “It was set up in the demo room next to an L1, which I’ve also used for years, and I really thought that’s what I was hearing,” recalls Lewis, who has shared stages with Billy Gibbons, Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren, Ben Folds, Cheap Trick, Rob Thomas, Jason Mraz and many others. “When they pointed out that it was the little S1 that I was hearing, I was amazed. The volume, the clarity, the tone — it’s all there in that little package.” While he was taken initially by the S1 Pro’s sound, he also quickly realized how versatile it is. In the wide range of venues in which he performs solo – supporting his latest album Adventure – Lewis has put that versatility to the test, using the S1 Pro as his monitor system, his backline for guitar, or even as the main PA system for the show. “And Bose really knows how to voice speakers,” he says, noting that the S1 will automatically adjust its EQ depending on how he positions it – vertically as a PA or instrument amp, or on its side as a monitor speaker. “In the monitor position it’ll give you a bit of a boost in the upper mids, which is just what you want it to do.”

While each night may find the S1 Pro in a different spot on the stage, the multi-position PA system has found a permanent home among Lewis’ trusted performance gear. Lewis will continue his solo shows this fall with a run through several Midwestern states, and will use the S1 Pro when they begin shooting the next season of Live From Daryl’s House, Daryl Hall’s acclaimed live-music television series shot on his property in upstate New York. “The S1 is really amazing,” he says. “I might even do a gig with it running on its battery! I love the S1.”

