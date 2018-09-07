Grøn Festival Series IMAG Powered by Blackmagic Design Live Workflow

Fremont, Ca - September 7, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced that all video production for Denmark’s Grøn Festival, including IMAG projection, is handled by an end to end Blackmagic Design live solution, comprising URSA Broadcast, ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K and Smart Videohub 12G.

Grøn Festival takes place across consecutive dates at eight different locations around Denmark, with the same crew and artists delivering the entire festival schedule. Live events specialist, Deadlight Lydiksen, takes responsibility for live production, handling all aspects of video from a purpose built 12G-SDI outside broadcast (OB) van.

“Grøn is an amazing festival with a concept that really shouldn’t be possible. Everything is built, conducted and packed back up each day, at venues with up to 35,000 spectators. Working from the van makes it easy for us to get in and out quickly each day,” explains Casper Warnich of Deadlight. The team manages video feeds from two stages out to LED backdrops and trailer mounted LED big screens, with a Smart Videohub 12G routing all incoming and outgoing signals.

Deadlight Lydiksen also manages video content for all the festival’s acts. “This is where the ATEM 4 M/E switcher comes into its own,” explains Casper. “One of the bands has multiple cameras filming its four members, and these feeds are all mixed with ATEM’s SuperSource feature, so each screen has each of the band members in perfect sync. For another act, we’re working with live camera feeds and the band’s own media server. This level of content production just wouldn’t be possible for us without a multi source, multi effect switcher that also offers the low latency needed for live video.”

For acquisition, three URSA Broadcast units equipped with Blackmagic Camera Fiber Converters are paired with two Canon 40x zoom lenses and a Canon 22x ENG lenses. Two units are positioned front of house and one acts as a pit camera. “Our ability to sync the URSA Broadcast via SDI is very useful, and makes it possible to achieve very low latency without having to deal with sync generators and additional cabling.”

With the festival covering 650 miles over the eight days, Grøn’s schedule is tough, however the solution is robust enough for Casper and his eight person production team to have complete confidence regardless of the venue. ”Blackmagic’s move towards broadcast SMPTE fiber simplifies our approach by removing unnecessary weight and cost. It also gives us talkback, tally and power through that one cable,” concludes Casper. “Simplicity paired with flexibility helps us hugely when we are on the road.”

