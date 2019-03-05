Blackmagic Design Announces Long Form Recording on Blackmagic Duplicator 4K

Fremont, California, USA - March 5, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new free software update that adds long form recording to the Blackmagic Duplicator 4K.

Blackmagic Duplicator 4K is a real time recorder that can record onto 25 SD cards in either H.264 or H.265 in SD, HD or Ultra HD up to 2160p60. Previously Blackmagic Duplicator could be used to record to all 25 SD cards at the same time from any 12G-SDI video source. However, now Blackmagic Duplicator 4K can be used for non-stop long form recording over several months, which allows broadcasters to record their on air programming, or enables high end security applications where you need constant high resolution and high frame rate H.265 Ultra HD recordings.

Blackmagic Duplicator 4K 1.2 update is available as a free download from the Blackmagic Design website.

In addition to the standard duplication mode, there are 2 ways the new long form recording feature can operate. These are called long form single disk recording mode and infinite overwrite recording mode.

In single disk recording mode, recording happens on each of the 25 SD cards sequentially, as if they were a single large disk. As one card is filled, recording automatically continues onto the next card until all available media is used. Once all of the cards are filled, the recording stops, or the customer can change out cards that have become full, and then the recording can continue as long as there is an SD card with free space available.

The second new recording mode, called infinite overwrite recording, lets customers record in a continuous loop without ever stopping. While this recording model is similar to the one mentioned above, the major difference is that once all of the 25 SD cards have been filled, recording will loop around and start again by overwriting the card with the oldest recording. This means the Blackmagic Duplicator will just continue to record forever, uninterrupted and without needing to change any cards. That makes Blackmagic Duplicator 4K perfect for tasks such as recording directly from a security system when it’s important to keep footage on hand for a short period of time. Whether recording from a single camera or the multi view output from a multi camera security system, Blackmagic Duplicator 4K can record indefinitely without stopping.

Customers can record regular HD onto inexpensive 16GB cards for 24 hours a day for 4 days without stopping, or they can use 256GB cards to record for a massive 66 days. Customers can even daisy chain multiple duplicators together via SDI and RS-422 control for even longer recording times. Single disk recording mode is perfect for broadcasters that need to archive live broadcasts. Instead of large, expensive servers that requires massive storage closets, customers can now record archives from air onto small, regular SD cards.

Blackmagic Duplicator 4K still supports its original duplicate record mode where content is recorded onto all 25 SD at the same time. This is perfect for recording duplicates of a live event as it’s happening, so customers can sell content to consumers the moment it’s over. The Blackmagic Duplicator 4K lets content creators dramatically increase revenue because it gives them a way to sell content right after a live event, while attendees are still excited about the performance, and before they walk out the door. Now customers can sell concert videos to fans as they leave the venue, to parents after their children’s latest performance or recital, after sporting events, conferences, sales seminars and more.

The Blackmagic Duplicator 4K features advanced, multi rate 12G-SDI connections that can record all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60. For larger events, multiple duplicators can be stacked using the SDI loop thru and RS-422 deck control. This lets customers duplicate or record to an unlimited number of SD cards in realtime. When recording is started or stopped on the first duplicator, the others automatically follow. There is also an optical fiber SFP socket for adding an optional SMPTE compatible optical fiber SDI module when working in larger venues with long distances between equipment. Adding optical fiber SDI directly into the duplicators could be very useful when duplicators are set up close to the merchandising stands away from the production area so that cards can be handed to customers for quick sale.

“Blackmagic Duplicator 4K has been an incredibly successful product that customers love,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This new update is exciting because now Blackmagic Duplicator 4K is perfect for both duplication or long form recording so it’s like having 2 different products in the single design! Best of all, this new long form recording is a free update for existing customers so it’s like getting an entirely new product, just by downloading the software!”

Blackmagic Duplicator 4K Key Features

Realtime 12G-SDI duplicator and long form recorder.

Three recording modes: duplication, single disk, and overwrite modes.

25 x SD card recorders for simultaneously recording onto multiple cards at once.

Realtime H.264 format, or the newer H.265 format, which is the standard for Ultra HD.

12G-SDI input and loop thru output, along with RS-422 control.

Uses open standard file formats that are compatible with computers and Ultra HD televisions.

Records all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60.

Daisy chain multiple duplicators together for unlimited recording.

Easy to use front panel controls with lock, record, append, stop and remote buttons.

Built in universal 110V - 240V AC power supply.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Duplicator 4K is available now for US$1,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

