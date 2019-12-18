Dayglo Presents Uses Blackmagic Design for Live Production and Streaming

Fremont, CA – December 18, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Dayglo Presents is using Blackmagic Design products at the heart of its live production and live streaming workflows, including concerts and tours at its venues and beyond for Vulfpeck, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey Anastasio Band, Dead & Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Primus, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Marcus King Band, Chuck Leavell and more.

Dayglo Presents, a New York based live music and media company founded by independent music promoter Peter Shapiro, is using Blackmagic Design’s ATEM live production switchers, HyperDeck broadcast decks, Videohub routers, SmartView monitors, DeckLink capture and playback cards and more for approximately 500 shows per year across its projects and venues. This includes shows at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Civic Theatre, Gramercy Theater, Apollo Theater, LOCKN’ music festival, The Scoot Inn, as well as fixed installations at The Capitol Theatre, an iconic concert venue in Port Chester, NY, and Brooklyn Bowl, a groundbreaking integration of premiere music, bowling, locally crafted beers and food by acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group in Williamsburg, NY, and Las Vegas, NV. It also includes work with Relix Media Group, which publishes Relix magazine and music websites Relix.com and Jambands.com.

Dayglo Presents worked closely with Austin, TX based concert film technology company TourGigs, which was brought in to assist with building a mobile video kit as well as to consult on streaming solutions for The Capitol Theatre and Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas.

“Dayglo and Relix own a mobile video system comprised of an ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K, HyperDeck Studio, DeckLink Studio 4K and 10 recently added HyperDeck Studio Minis,” explained Jonathan Healey, vice president of marketing and digital strategy for Dayglo Presents. “We’ve used the flypack system to live stream more than 60 performances on the road as well as more than 100 videos for Relix Magazine’s in house Relix Sessions. Content is streamed to The Relix Channel, YouTube, Facebook and a variety of social channels.”

“Between all of our projects, we’re constantly on the move, and we love the flexibility and ease of use of Blackmagic Design products. For example, we were recently at Radio City Music Hall using the flypack for ‘Easy Rider Live,’ an event celebrating the film’s 50th anniversary. With a live band performing the film’s soundtrack, the ATEM was critical for switching between the film and IMAG,” explained Healey. “We’re also taking advantage of the recently added HyperDeck Studio Minis in their own flypack for ISO recordings. When the HyperDeck Studio Minis aren’t on the road they live at The Capitol Theatre.”

A historic 1,800 seat theatre, The Capitol Theatre uses SmartView Duos for monitoring and a Smart Videohub 20x20 to route feeds to its 17 in house monitors. The HyperDeck Studio Minis complement the workflow by allowing for ISO recordings for the 10 camera system.

A similar approach is taken at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, which boasts 32 bowling lanes in addition to a 2,000 capacity performance venue. An ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel and five HyperDeck Studios are used to live stream performances to the venue’s social channels, as well as to record and send to the venue’s 45 monitors, which include a 3mm video wall located at the end of each lane.

“We also use DaVinci Resolve Studio for post work to pull selects for VOD and artists’ management,” concluded Healey. “We use Blackmagic Design across the board because simply, it works. It delivers top performance at an affordable price, and we are always finding new use cases as we continue to tackle new projects.”

Press Photography

Product photos of ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K, ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel, HyperDeck Studio, HyperDeck Studio Mini, Smart Videohub 20x20, DeckLink Studio 4K, SmartView Duo, DaVinci Resolve Studio and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com