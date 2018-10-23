Sigma Celebrates New Facility Opening in Burbank, California

Burbank, CA – October 23, 2018 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, is pleased to announce the opening of its brand new west coast showcase in Burbank, California. A modern space for its world-class products, services and support, visitors can experience first-hand the popular Sigma Cine and Global Vision lenses through product demonstrations, seminars and special events. “Having a physical presence in the greater Los Angeles area has long been a vision of ours. The new west coast Sigma center has been years in the making and to finally open it to the public is very exciting,” said Kazuto Yamaki, CEO of Sigma Corporation. “We are thrilled to be a part of this creative community, and we look forward to the new relationships Sigma will develop with filmmakers and cinematographers, right in their backyard.”

Join Sigma at Its Grand Opening Event!

To celebrate the opening of the Sigma west coast office, Los Angeles area cinematographers and filmmakers are invited to attend the special reception hosted by Sigma Corporation of America on . In addition to the open bar with rare sake tasting, scrumptious food from local food trucks, Sigma swag and giveaways, attendees will have a chance to see product demos and a special work showcase by DP Timur Civan as the first official Sigma Cine Pro. As a Sigma Cine Pro, Timur will become a valuable resource to filmmakers, presenting informative lectures, seminars and workshops to cinematographers across the US. He has worked with clients as diverse as Louis Vuitton, Pepsi, Samsung, Toyota, Home Shopping Network, Vox Media and many more. His unique approach and technique are at the cutting edge of visual storytelling, and Sigma Cine lenses are always there to help bring his creative vision to life. Timur will be in attendance and available to answer any questions about Sigma lenses and how they facilitate his creative expression.

Sigma Burbank is located at . All interested in attending the Grand Opening reception should RSVP via this link: https://sigmaburbank.eventbrite.com. Space is limited; spots on the guest list are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About the Sigma Burbank Showcase

The new Burbank facility reflects Sigma’s commitment to the filmmaking community with a significant presence in the heart of the US film & television production scene. It offers a modern showroom where filmmakers can test out specific lenses to determine what fits their workflow best and connect with other industry professionals through engaging presentations and workshops. It will bring together Hollywood professionals and the next generation of cinematographers through student filmmaking group mixers, screenings of films shot with Sigma glass, and educational programs from Sigma and its partners. “Our high-end Cine and Art lenses are compatible with the latest full-frame camera sensors and can support workflows up to 8K. As the industry adopts new and advanced standards in image resolution, our technical team will always be available onsite and in the neighborhood to support filmmaker needs,” said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America.



Sigma’s presence on the west coast is a significant milestone for the company, its Authorized Dealer network and Sigma customers. For the first time its unrivaled service and support can be offered with more convenience for west coast cine and still photo dealers, order fulfilment will be faster than ever, and service appointments can be scheduled immediately with technical representatives available right onsite.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

