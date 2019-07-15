BlackWire Designs Now Offering ProDataKey's pdk.io Cloud-Based Access Control System

PHOENIX — July 15, 2019 — BlackWire Designs, a leading distributor in the custom installation market, today announced that the company is now offering ProDataKey's (PDK) pdk.io™, the industry's first completely cloud-based wireless access control system. The plug-and-play solution is easy for dealers to install, highly scalable, and simple for end users to manage.

With its easy-to-use interface, pdk.io allows users to effortlessly manage cloud access control and see the status of every facility door in a single glance, while streamlining the programming process for installers. The platform provides full mobile management from any internet-connected device, real-time monitoring and customizable alerts, automated updates, six months of cloud backups, and more.

"Unlike typical access control systems that are extremely complex and require the IT department or a dedicated employee to manage, pdk.io features an intuitive interface that eliminates any learning curve," said Kevin Luther, owner of BlackWire Designs. "For dealers, this means fewer support calls and a better experience for their customers. And any issues that do arise can be addressed off-site, opening up the possibilities for recurring monthly revenues through remote management programs. We are excited to add PDK to our product lineup and to bring all of these benefits to our dealers and their customers."

Each PDK system is built around a CloudNode or rack-mount CloudNode SE gateway, which connects to the door hardware and network. The CloudNode can be used as a stand-alone device for single-door installations or can connect with up to a thousand doors on a single platform. Doors can be quickly and cost-effectively added with Singleio or Eightio plug-and-play controllers, which offer the flexibility of network, PoE, and wireless connectivity options and are equipped with a fully supervised power circuit that monitors input, output, battery voltage, and overall controller health.

Available system readers include the standard Mullion-style, ruggedized touchscreen keypad and the ruggedized HD reader with an eye-catching stainless-steel design. PDK will also soon be introducing a Bluetooth reader for credentialing via mobile devices.

Founded in 2009 and staffed by former integrators, BlackWire Designs stands out as a unique distributor in the custom installation industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, they utilize integrated software to deliver exceptional sales and systems support to dealers around the world, whenever they need it — whether it’s after hours or on weekends. Their experienced team members are on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect products and software to ensure that their business’ day-to-day operations run smoothly and efficiently. BlackWire Designs is also home to an extensive driver marketplace, offering dealers a range of third-party integration capabilities for the Control4 and URC platforms. For more information, visit https://www.blackwiredesigns.com/.

