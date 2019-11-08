BlackWire Designs Expands Loudspeaker Lineup With Focal's Custom Integration Collection

PHOENIX — Nov. 7, 2019 — BlackWire Designs, a leading distributor in the installation market, today announced that the company has bolstered its loudspeaker lineup with the addition of Focal's Custom Integration Collection. Consisting of the 100 Series, 300 Series, and Electra lines, Focal's in-wall, in-ceiling, and outdoor speakers and subwoofers discretely deliver unrivaled audio quality for home theater, stereo, and distributed audio systems of any size.

"Focal has been a world leader in high-fidelity solutions for more than 40 years, and we couldn't be more excited to add their Custom Integration Collection to our line card," said Kevin Luther, owner of BlackWire Designs. "For our customers, not only do the company's loudspeakers feature innovative technologies that bring a new dimension of sound to any room — while remaining invisible for a clean look — but they also offer a wide range of solutions to meet the needs of any home."

For small- to medium-sized rooms, Focal's entry-level 100 Series speakers feature Polyglass cone drivers and compact aluminum inverted dome tweeters to improve sound dispersion for an extremely precise soundstage. The series' in-ceiling products are further equipped with a crossover feature that improves off-axis listening and significantly reduces the "shower effect." In addition to two-way, two-way coaxial, and two-way LCR speakers, the 100 Series includes IP66-certified outdoor speakers and an in-wall passive subwoofer with a matching amplifier and a depth of only 3.375 inches.

Focal's mid-range 300 Series loudspeakers are ideal for medium- to large-sized rooms. Exclusive technologies such as Flax cones ensure excellent dynamics, bass control, and damping properties for a natural sound, while aluminum/magnesium inverted dome tweeters deliver remarkable linearity of the frequency response curve and perfect neutrality. The 300 Series includes two-way, two-way coaxial, three-way, and three-way LCR loudspeakers, while an innovative toolless quick install system saves integrators time in the field.

At the high end of Focal's offering is the Electra Series of reference-level, in-wall two-way and three-way loudspeakers, which deliver the absolute finest sound quality for spaces of any size. The speakers boast "W" composite sandwich cones to ensure a perfect optimization of the frequency curve, resulting in totally transparent sound and very low distortion. In addition, their robust beryllium tweeters deliver an ultra-wide response for unrivalled acoustic quality.

About BlackWire Designs

Founded in 2009 and staffed by former integrators, BlackWire Designs stands out as a unique distributor in the custom installation industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, BlackWire Designs utilizes integrated software to deliver exceptional sales and systems support to dealers around the world, whenever they need it — whether it's after hours or on weekends. Its experienced team members are on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect products and software to ensure that their businesses' day-to-day operations run smoothly and efficiently. BlackWire Designs is also home to an extensive driver marketplace, offering dealers a range of third-party integration capabilities for the Control4 and URC platforms. For more information, visit www.blackwiredesigns.com.

