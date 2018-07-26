BlackTrax appoints Amptown System Company

BlackTrax announces that Amptown System Company is the latest to join the growing BlackTrax partner network. The company will be responsible for the sales, support and marketing of BlackTrax real time motion tracking systems throughout the German speaking market.

“BlackTrax was the perfect addition to our package of audio, visual and lighting solutions. We invested in BlackTrax to meet the exponential demand for increasingly challenging media presentations that require automation and complete system flexibility,” said Malte Polli-Holstein, Key Account Manager at Amptown System Company. “BlackTrax is a respected brand and we’re delighted to be bringing it to Germany.”

The latest addition to BlackTrax’s strong ecosystem of partners, Amptown System Company brings over 25 years’ experience and works in several markets including cruise ships, music venues, opera houses and theatres, museums and exhibitions, shipping, places of worship and education and hotel venues. ASC has offices in Hamburg, Berlin and Frankfurt.