Black Box Inks Distribution Agreement With Hypertec

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Nov. 7, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with global technology provider Hypertec Ltd. Through this new agreement, Hypertec resellers and integrators across the United Kingdom and Ireland will gain access to the complete array of Black Box solutions, as well as technical training, support resources and optimized delivery times.

"The Black Box portfolio fully supports and complements our current product ranges by providing the infrastructure products that can wrap around them," said Lianne Denness, managing director at Hypertec. "This is an exciting opportunity for our resellers and system integrators. The agreement between the two companies provides them with access to the full range of Black Box products and services, which can be deployed in a multitude of vertical markets."

Hypertec is a leading distributor of global brands as well as the company's own product portfolio, which includes memory, storage, connectivity, USBC docks, accessories and assistive technology. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Hungerford, Berkshire, UK, Hypertec offers a wide range of technology products and services that are trusted by global IT resellers and their customer bases within financial services, media and entertainment, public sector and health services industries, and other industries in which cutting-edge technology solutions are critical to success.

"Known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability and fail-safe security, our award-winning product solutions for KVM, audio/video distribution, networking and cabling are ideal for organizations that require the utmost quality and performance from their IT infrastructure," said Bridget Hayes, TPS UK and Nordics sales director at Black Box. "We are pleased to be partnering with Hypertec, which provides a strong value proposition and has fostered excellent reseller relationships that can enable us to continue our growth in the commercial and public sectors."

About Black Box

Black Box has been a world-leading provider of premier IT infrastructure solutions for more than 40 years. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture award-winning pro AV, KVM, cabling and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability and fail-safe security. Black Box solutions are used every day in government, education, commercial enterprises and any other organization that requires the utmost quality and performance from its IT infrastructure.

In addition to creating industry-leading products, Black Box demonstrates every day a complete commitment to providing its customers with the industry's best technical support and service. The award-winning dedicated support staff at Black Box works around the clock to ensure that customers' systems are always up and running optimally. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to the successful IT, communications and business operations of customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers.

