Black Box at InfoComm 2019

At InfoComm 2019, Black Box will showcase reliable, high-performance solutions for modern IP-based and 4K AV visualization and distribution. The company will highlight its extensive portfolio of products and its ability to tailor highly individualized pro AV systems, informed by decades of experience and backed by an extensive international team of skilled application engineers. Experts from Black Box will demonstrate solutions for video walls, digital signage, and control rooms.

Radian Flex™ Software-Based Video Wall Processing Platform

Radian Flex™ is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability for digital signage, corporate, education, and mission-critical visualization applications. The intuitive software from Black Box makes it easy to display high-quality content from multiple sources across multiscreen display walls in any imaginable configuration. Users simply add, move, resize, and change content on the Radian Flex interface, and those changes are reflected in real time on the target video wall, distributed visualization system, or other display devices. Radian Flex supports an unlimited number of inputs, screens, and endpoints. Users can easily daisy-chain monitors to display hundreds of H.264 and VNC video streams across multiple screens. Integrated SmartFrame technology ensures perfect picture quality and automates optimal placement of content on screen with minimal setup. The platform's robust video engine supports 4K 60fps video up to an industry-leading resolution of more than one billion pixels, paving the way for future 8K resolutions and beyond.

iCOMPEL™ Digital Signage Platform

At InfoComm 2019, Black Box will demonstrate how its iCOMPEL™ interactive digital signage platform with system-on-chip technology empowers users to build eye-catching signage, stream content from websites, and visualize timetables, events, and wayfinding or emergency messages. Users can easily play, upload, and share images, presentations, videos, and audio media files on any HDMI screen. The platform supports 4K Ultra HD/HD and simplifies creation and playout of HTML5-based content. To facilitate updates and system management, iCOMPEL allows for remote device management and configuration and provides on-screen diagnostics and error alerts.

Emerald™ Unified KVM-Over-IP Platform

Developed and manufactured by Black Box, the Emerald™ KVM-over-IP product family provides the high degree of flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) extension and switching. At InfoComm 2019, Black Box will feature the Emerald 4K and Emerald SE (Standard Edition) transmitter-receiver pairs for connecting workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber, or even farther over IP. With more capabilities than other KVM solutions on the market, Emerald delivers superior value by lowering the cost of ownership and helping to preserve existing IT investments. The award-winning Emerald 4K delivers pixel-perfect HD or 4K video over an IP network. It allows reliable extension and switching of video (DisplayPort or DVI), transparent USB 2.0, bidirectional analog audio, and serial signals across any combination and number of physical and virtual servers.

NEW Multimedia Management System

Stay tuned for an announcement closer to InfoComm 2019 about a new multimedia management system from Black Box.

Company Overview:

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and pro AV systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops, and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data, and content. For government, education, and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service, and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers, and the world.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at https://www.blackbox.com and follow us on Twitter @blackbox_ns.

