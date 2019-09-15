BirdDog Release P4K - A 4K Full Bandwidth NDI® PTZ Camera Featuring a 1” Sony Sensor

IBC 2019, 13-17 September, Stand 6.C11- BirdDog, a leading manufacturer of NDI tools has today announced the launch of its BirdDog P4K, a 4K full bandwidth NDI PTZ Camera. The BirdDog P4K features a 1” Sony Exmor R CMOS backlit Sensor with 14.4 million pixels. With excellent light sensitivity it is the ideal camera for all broadcast applications, sports, remote studios, newsrooms, and houses of worship producing high quality shots.



The BirdDog P4K boasts an extensive feature set and a variety of output options. With multiple format choices including; full bandwidth NDI, NDI HX2, H.264, HEVC/H.265, and RTSP support the BirdDog P4K is suitable for a variety of workflows including the ability to utilise the Ethernet port for outputs via 6G SDI ports and HDMI 2.0 for IP.



Other features of the BirdDog P4K include a 360 degree Tally system with front, rear, and side Tally lights which allows anybody within shot to see them. Genlock enables users the ability to synchronise multiple cameras using the Genlock input. Like BirdDog’s existing full NDI PTZ range, it encompasses BirdDog Comms, the free Audio Intercom system and a PoE makes it a one cable camera for video, audio, comms, tally, and power.



NDI Return Feed, an additional free firmware update included in the BirdDog NDI Encoder and Decoder range is also incorporated into the BirdDog P4K. Return Feed allows users PGM out from an NDI enabled production box and decode out by either the 6G SDI or HDMI2.0 port as well as sending full NDI out via the Ethernet port. Optional modules include HDBaseT and SDI over fibre.



Dan Miall, BirdDog Co-Founder and CEO said, “The BirdDog P4K is a great camera. We are excited to bring this to market and are eager to see what our customers can produce. We believe that the workflows offered by this camera creates a whole new path in the world of NDI.”



The Sony 1” Sony Exmor R CMOS backlit Sensor is a 10-bit sensor and with NDI4 allows an end to end 10-bit workflow. With 10-bit support it enables users to record NDI feeds using free tools such as NewTek NDI Monitor.



The BirdDog P4K supports the new BirdDog Cloud directly removing the need for additional computers. BirdDog Cloud allows the creation of an SRT link to any location across the globe with viewing and control of the camera using the integrated controls within BirdDog Cloud’s Web GUI.



“We are really excited about the latest BirdDog announcements and what that means for IP Video and NDI,” said Michael Kornet, VP, NDI. “BirdDog has been an NDI developer since the very start and watching them build out their product portfolio of NDI products has been incredible. We are so happy to see BirdDog grow along side the tremendous momentum of IP Video and NDI.”



Making its debut at IBC, the BirdDog P4K is available now for pre-order with shipping forecast for Q4 of 2019 via its global network of resellers.

###



