Biamp's New desono Pendant Speakers Bring Extraordinary Audio and Style to Open Ceiling Installations

AMSTERDAM — Feb. 5, 2019 — At ISE2019, Biamp (Stand 3-B120) announces two pendant style models in its new desono™ speaker family — the P6 and P6-SM — that are ideal for retail, restaurants, casinos, and virtually any application that requires background and foreground music or paging. Paired with new Tesira® 1200 series amplifiers, the new models deliver best-in-class audio and the easiest possible installation experience for integrators. When used with Biamp's innovative new Crowd Mics™ audience participation system, the new loudspeakers create an engaged audience, enabling presenters to encourage discussion and drive a truly collaborative event.

"The pendant styles of our new desono speakers are the combination of Biamp's legendary audio expertise and careful attention to industrial design that delivers a product with an unprecedented combination of great sound and great looks," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "Now facilities with open ceiling designs and open floor plan environments — in retail spaces or lecture halls, and houses of worship, to name just a few — can enjoy a superior audio experience that complements and accentuates interior aesthetics."

Engineered to solve a wide range of installations, the desono pendant series is mechanically steerable, providing a cost-efficient way to achieve optimal speaker coverage while keeping the audio where it's needed most. Both styles of speaker include an internal 70V/100V transformer with a 16 Ohm bypass, giving designers fantastic flexibility. Paired with Biamp's new AMP-450BP amplifier, a termination-free installation can be achieved, saving installers time and money.

Biamp's offerings for larger spaces combine flexible network architecture, simplified installation features, and a unique, integrated audio and video platform to create an unbeatable toolset for designers and installers alike that is easily monitored and managed with the powerful management capabilities in the SageVue™ device monitoring and management application.

The new desono pendant speakers will be available Q3 of 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

