Biamp Systems Commits to Strengthening Technical Knowledge for AV Pros at InfoComm 2018

Biamp Will Lead Design, CTS Certification, Audio Over IP, Video Compression, Microphone Technology, and Room Solutions Sessions

BEAVERTON, Oregon — May 22, 2018 — Biamp Systems, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, has announced a robust lineup of educational and speaking sessions at InfoComm 2018, June 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As part of InfoComm’s three-day educational offering, Biamp's L. William Nattress III — CTS-D, CTS-I, director of consultant relations — will lead “CTS-D Prep” while Jake Corlett — CTS-D, CTS-I, InfoComm adjunct faculty instructor and Biamp regional manager — will co-lead “AV Design Level 1: Environment,” both offered June 2-4, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition, Biamp will present several seminars to guide attendees through the latest innovations, trends, and hurdles related to audio over IP, video compression, microphone technology, and room standardization. InfoComm 2018 sessions include:

AVB/TSN: Ethernet and IP for Audio, Video and Beyond

Wednesday, June 6, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Biamp’s Geordie Klueber (field sales engineer), presenting on behalf of the Avnu Alliance, will join Richard Bugg of Meyer Sound (digital products solutions architect) to address the primary challenges of real-time audio and video on standard networks, how different technologies and protocols can address each challenge, and the equipment and tools to show real-world application. Attendees can earn 1.5 RU toward their CTS, CTS-D, or CTS-I certification.

Microphone Arrays, Beamforming & Voice Tracking Technologies

Wednesday, June 6, 1 – 2 p.m.

Led by Biamp’s Zach Snook (audio products manager) and Rob Houston (UC product manager), this audio seminar will help AV professionals understand the principles of the technology behind microphone arrays and beamforming, comprehend the capabilities beamforming and voice tracking offer and how they differ from conventional microphones, and cover a typical implementation process. Attendees can earn 1 RU toward their CTS, CTS-D, or CTS-I certification.

Success in Standardized Room Solutions

Thursday, June 7, 8 – 10 a.m.

In this technology management seminar, Nattress will help attendees understand standardized room solutions by planning a long-term, sustainable technology strategy to build and evolve classroom and meeting room spaces. Attendees can earn 2 RU toward their CTS, CTS-D, or CTS-I certification.

The Ins & Outs of Video Compression Algorithms

Thursday, June 7, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

This talk, led by Biamp’s Video Product Manager Chris Fitzsimmons and Dobil Laboratories’ Tom Mclaughlin, director of technical operations, aims to examine the need for compression, its underlying technologies, explain the available options, and provide guidance on when best to apply each. Attendees can earn 1 RU toward their CTS, CTS-D, or CTS-I certification.

Additional information about the InfoComm 2018 education sessions is available at www.infocommshow.org.



More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

Visit Biamp at InfoComm 2018, Booth C1954

# # #



About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, and Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, and multi-building facilities.



Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia, and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

