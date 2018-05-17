Biamp Systems and Shared_Studios Create One-of-a-Kind Collaboration Experience at TIDE 2018

Biamp’s Devio Powers Shared_Studios’ Portal During Co-located TIDE Conference at InfoComm 2018

BEAVERTON, Oregon — May 17, 2018 —Biamp Systems, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, today announced that Portals will be featured at the 2018 TIDE (Technology | Innovation | Design | Experience) Conference as a component of its global partnership with Shared_Studios. Portals — in the form of gold shipping containers or inflatable rooms — are equipped with immersive audiovisual technology that allow visitors to connect with people in other Portals around the world in a live, life-sized collaboration experience. Biamp’s Devio is the chosen audio solution to power the more than 35 permanent Portals in operation around the world. Attendees at TIDE — held in conjunction with the 2018 InfoComm show — will be able to participate in a Portal experience at the event on June 5 at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“At Biamp, we celebrate connecting people through extraordinary audiovisual experiences. Our partnership with Shared_Studios embodies this concept with their work to facilitate global communication between people every day,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development for Biamp. “Devio’s patented Beamtracking technology and easy installation make it the ideal solution to provide life-like conversations that enable people to connect. We’re honored to be working alongside Amar Bakshi and the team, and to be part of such an amazing experience.”

Amar Bakshi, founder and creative director of Shared_Studios, will be a highlighted speaker at the 2018 TIDE Conference. Attendees of TIDE will have the opportunity to experience a Portal_Inflatable and speak to people in Portals in different global locales during the breakout sessions. Connections will range from a public park in Mexico City to a community center in Herat, Afghanistan.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Biamp and bringing a Portal_Inflatable to TIDE this year,” said Bakshi. “The ability to connect people from different communities around the world through immersive audio and video technology is critical to Portals’ success. We look forward to sharing how important AV technology is to our work and how it can be used in creative ways.”

Additionally, members of Shared_Studios leadership team will be speaking on InfoComm’s Center Stage on Wednesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. Their session, “Using Videoconferencing to Connect Learning Communities,” will discuss Shared_Studios’ mission to use audiovisual technology to connect the world, with a focus on students and educators.

Through its partnership with Biamp, Shared_Studios elevates the quality of audio so participants can experience conversations as they unfold naturally, providing a real-time, real-life experience across the Portals network. The partnership also includes like-minded companies like Zoom, Community Pro, and NEC. These technologies and partnerships enable Shared_Studios to more seamlessly connect people around the world for communication, collaboration and play, as if they're in the same room together.

More information and registration for the TIDE Conference can be found at http://bit.ly/2jGmO8a. Be sure to use Biamp’s sponsor code (BMPT300) to save $300. More information on Biamp is available at www.biamp.com, and on Shared_Studios at www.sharedstudios.com.

Visit Biamp Systems at InfoComm 2018, Booth C1954

About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

