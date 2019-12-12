Biamp Streamlines European Distribution System

ANTWERP, Belgium — Dec. 10, 2019 — Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audio and video solutions based in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, today announced a new streamlined European distribution model to strengthen the company's sales, support, and product distribution in the region. With a continued focus on rapid investment and expansion across Europe, Biamp has transitioned to either a sole distributor or dealer-direct distribution system to better support specific countries throughout Europe.

Biamp is pleased to announce that the following sole distributors have been selected for key regions:

• Austria – Kain Audio-Technik GmbH

• Denmark – Kinovox Scandinavia ApS

• France – Sidev

• Germany – prodyTel Distribution GmbH

• Italy – Prase Engineering S.p.A.

• Norway – Scandec Systemer AS

• Poland – Konsbud Audio Sp. zo.o.

• Russia – AV Center Russia LLC

• Spain – AVIT Vision S.L.

• Switzerland – Show Supply GmbH

• The Netherlands – Mennegat Trading BV

Additionally, in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom, Biamp will be transitioning to a dealer-direct distribution model, which will enhance the company's ability to support customers and drive growth in those markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with this select group of distributors who offer regional expertise and strategic alignment with our expanded European operations," said Rashid Skaf, Biamp President, CEO, and Co-chairman. "We look forward to working closely with these partners to drive growth and enhance operations throughout the region."

Following the recent opening of the company's new European headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium, and the acquisition of Apart Audio and Community Loudspeakers, Biamp's new European distribution model will enable the company to more aggressively pursue opportunities in all target geographies and vertical markets: corporate, food service and hospitality, retail, large venues, education, religion, sports and leisure, and outdoor applications.

"By appointing a single distributor that can cover Biamp's full product portfolio — including Apart retail and hospitality loudspeakers, Community large venue loudspeakers, and Cambridge sound management solutions — our customers get a single point of contact for better service, complete solutions, and an exceptional experience," said Kris Vermuyten, General Manager, Biamp Europe.

About Biamp

Biamp® is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audiovisual installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, Cambridge® sound masking solutions, and loudspeakers for installed sound applications from Community Loudspeakers® and Apart Audio®. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, hospitality, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

