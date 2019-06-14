Biamp Launches TesiraCONNECT Room Expander to Effortlessly Connect and Power All Biamp Devices

Visit Biamp at InfoComm 2019, Booth 3742 & 5143

ORLANDO, Fla. — June 12, 2019 — Biamp is introducing its TesiraCONNECT™ room expander at InfoComm 2019 (booth 3742). The TesiraCONNECT device is a five-port AVB connection box that simplifies the Biamp conference room by providing power and media over a single cable between Biamp AVB DSPs, USB extenders, PoE+ amplifiers, and microphones.

"As Biamp's family of processors and peripherals grows, integrators have been asking for a simple, dependable device to connect and power them. TesiraCONNECT fills that need," said Biamp's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Joe Andrulis. "Simply plug up to five AVB devices into the expander and they're connected and ready to work. If you need more than five connections, multiple expanders can be daisy-chained. TesiraCONNECT is the ideal appliance for the conference room to connect Parlé microphones, PoE+ amplifiers and desono loudspeakers, EX-UBT USB extenders, and TesiraFORTÉ conferencing system."

TesiraCONNECT is the central connection point for all Biamp devices in the conference room, and offers the following features:

• Five RJ-45 Ports

TesiraCONNECT comes with four PoE+ powered RJ-45 ports, each supporting single-cable connectivity to a Biamp endpoint. An additional unpowered RJ-45 port is included to easily pass all signals back to the TesiraFORTÉ conferencing system.

• Easy Expansion

For more complex installations, daisy-chain up to four TesiraCONNECT devices to support four PoE+ amplifiers connecting up to 32 desono™ speakers and 12 Parlé™ Beamtracking™ microphones.

• Small Form Factor

The design is small and unobtrusive at 14.7 cm x 14.7 cm x 2.8 cm (5.8" x 5.8" x 1.1") and weighs only 0.8 kg (1.8 lbs), and easily mounts under a table, in a cabinet, or behind the monitor.

• Ease of Management

TesiraCONNECT is fully compatible with Biamp's SageVue™ management and monitoring system.

• Simple Interface

Built for the conference room, all the ports are located in the back — reserving the front for status indicator lights — and there's no easily accessible power button for end users to accidentally push.

TesiraCONNECT will be available in Q3 2019. For more information on Biamp's full product portfolio visit www.biamp.com.

# # #

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp® is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management™ QtPRO® and DynasoundPRO® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/190612Biamp-InfoComm.zip

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/190612Biamp-TesiraCONNECT.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/Biamp_TesiraCONNECT.jpg

Photo Caption: TesiraCONNECT™ is a five-port AVB connection box that simplifies the Biamp conference room by providing power and media over a single cable.

Follow Biamp:

https://bia.mp/linkedin

https://bia.mp/twitter

https://bia.mp/facebook

https://www.instagram.com/biamp_systems/

https://bia.mp/youtube

https://bia.mp/blog