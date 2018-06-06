Biamp Introduces Web-Based Monitoring and Management Tool for Tesira® and Devio® Platforms

Biamp SageVue™ Provides Intuitive System Management and Monitoring Tools

LAS VEGAS — June 6, 2018 —Biamp, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, has announced the Biamp SageVue™ web-based monitoring and management platform for its Tesira and Devio product families. Deployed at the end user site, SageVue enables technology managers, integrators, and end users to review a system’s status and perform several administrative tasks easily and efficiently.

“With the addition of SageVue, users gain the essential information and tools for their connected Tesira and Devio devices right from their web browser,” said Chris Fitzsimmons, product manager for video products at Biamp. “This simplifies system monitoring and management, helping to increase productivity.”

SageVue uses a browser-based interface to provide users with a single, comprehensive overview and status of all Tesira and Devio devices connected to the network. SageVue is also equipped with a full-featured RESTful API, giving technology managers the ability to pull information into custom dashboards or be directly integrated with third-party monitoring applications. To streamline user access and setup, SageVue intelligently interfaces with LDAP infrastructure, allowing IT managers to use existing data to control access to the software.

For Tesira devices, users can access the functions associated with the device maintenance table and the configuration functions of VoIP-enabled devices. Remote firmware updates are also supported. For Devio devices, SageVue provides integrated access to the existing Devio device webpage.

SageVue will be available at no cost in Q3 of 2018. More information on Biamp’s full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

