Biamp Defines 'Power of Choice' With New Amplifiers

AMSTERDAM — Feb. 5, 2019 — Biamp introduces the first enterprise-ready rack-mounted amplifiers with 100 percent asymmetric power distribution at ISE 2019 in Stand 3-B120. Biamp sets a new amplifier standard by giving system designers and integrators the freedom to distribute any amount of available power with virtually no limitations, and are the only amplifiers that support 802.1X authentication, making them the most secure option on the market.

"Designers use a wide variety of loudspeakers in a given space and across projects. This means amplifiers must be highly flexible to accommodate the speaker selection and design philosophy," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "The new Tesira amplifiers are the only digital amps to offer such extraordinary flexibility with selectable impedance, power distribution, and choice of a preferred network topology — from redundancy to daisy chain, single cable or separate control and media. No one else offers that. This flexibility let's Biamp cover a range of applications with just two models that competitors need several more models to match, making Biamp's amplifiers easier to stock, spec, and commission."

Ideal for sound reinforcement, the new amplifiers are offered in two models:

• Tesira 1200.1 — 4-channel, 1200W amplifier, single asymmetric bank

• Tesira 1200.2 — 4-channel, 2400W amplifier, dual asymmetric banks

The only true single-cable amplifier solution, both models employ media and control on a single port. Biamp's unique power distribution architecture allows designers and integrators to distribute 1 to 100 percent of available power to any channel. Additionally, amplifiers support both selectable impedance (4Ω, 8Ω, 70V,or 100V) and patented delay equalization per channel, delivering maximum design flexibility. To streamline installations, both models include an audible locate feature on the front panel, allowing installers to quickly and easily validate connected loudspeaker runs.

The new amplifiers join Biamp's extensive family of products targeting larger spaces like auditoria, lecture halls, and common areas. These solutions combine flexible network architecture, simplified installation features and a unique, integrated audio and video platform to create an unbeatable toolset for designers and installers alike. The amplifiers are fully supported by SageVue™, Biamp's powerful device monitoring and management system.

The new Tesira 1200 series amplifiers will be available Q2 of 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

