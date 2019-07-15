Biamp Announces Acquisition of Community Loudspeakers and Apart Audio

BEAVERTON, Ore. — July 10, 2019 — Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audio and video solutions based in Beaverton, Oregon, today announced the acquisition of Audioprof Group International, parent company of Community Loudspeakers based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Apart Audio based in Antwerp, Belgium from 3d Investors of Gent, Belgium.

Founded in 1968 by speaker design pioneer Bruce Howze, Community Loudspeakers has a long history of speaker design firsts. Today, Community Loudspeakers is a well-established and respected manufacturer of a broad range of premium speakers targeting demanding indoor and outdoor applications including commercial, leisure, stadiums, and other large venues. Most recently at InfoComm 2019, Community Loudspeakers introduced the new L SERIES LVH-900 Beamforming Venue Horn, continuing its tradition of innovation.

Apart Audio is a strong competitor in full signal path functional and commercial and leisure audio solutions for small and mid-size venues including retail, food service, education, and small offices. It offers a broad array of speakers as well as amplifiers, mixers, controllers, and paging stations to make Apart Audio a single vendor solution for these markets. Apart has a well-established business in Europe and just entered North America in 2018, a market in which Biamp's extensive distribution system can provide an immediate boost.

Rashid Skaf, Biamp President, CEO, and co-Chairman commented, "I am tremendously excited to complete this transaction. Building a comprehensive lineup of speakers has been a priority of mine as we move to position Biamp as a full line provider of professional audiovisual solutions. Acquiring Apart Audio and Community Loudspeakers was my preferred route to accomplishing that quickly with incredibly strong and respected brands. The many products added to our portfolio give us powerful positions in several key growth markets for Biamp — most notably retail, hospitality, restaurants, stadiums, and outdoor venues. With this move, Biamp has clearly established itself as a leader in the pro AV market."

"I am thrilled that Community Loudspeakers and Apart Audio are joining the Biamp family. The great product complementarity and geographical fit strengthen my belief that we are now part of one of the strongest and most respected AV solutions providers and that we will be able to offer best in class solutions to our channel partners and end users. I want to thank 3d Investors for their hands-on support and guidance during the last ten years that helped our company grow into a worldwide installed sound specialist," added Kris Vermuyten, CEO of Apart Audio.

Biamp is a leader in professional audio systems for business, education, and government facilities. Under Skaf's direction, Biamp has charted an aggressive growth strategy that blends organic product line and distribution expansion with entry into new markets via acquisition. The addition of Audioprof Group International comes just seven months after the company acquired Cambridge Sound Management, which made Biamp the world leader in sound masking systems. Biamp currently offers a wide range of audiovisual solutions that facilitate communication and collaboration in conference rooms, lecture halls, auditoria, and now hospitality and retail, as well as paging and notification for open areas like offices, concourses, stadiums, retail centers, and casinos.

Community Loudspeakers and Apart Audio will join Biamp as product families within the company's portfolio, with business functions gradually blending to form a single Biamp business. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com. For more information on Apart Audio or Community Loudspeakers, please visit http://www.apart-audio.com or https://communitypro.com, respectively.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with nearly $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners uses a "buy and build" investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

About 3d Investors

3d Investors is a family owned investment company. Built on a proud tradition of entrepreneurship we have been helping companies achieve their full potential through long-term growth for over a quarter century. We are passionate about building companies and act as an active sparring partner for entrepreneurs to bring their company to the next level. We aim to generate profitable growth organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.3d-investors.be.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp® is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

