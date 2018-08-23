BEXEL TSS LAUNCHES NEWLY REDESIGNED WEBSITE, STOCKING DEALER OF AJA FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY

Bexel TSS, a division of Bexel, and a leading industry resource for new and pre-owned equipment sales, today announced that the company has launched a completely re-designed website featuring a comprehensive inventory catalog with improved functionality to enhance the online experience for its customers.

Bexel TSS supplies new and pre-owned broadcast video and professional audio equipment to the production industry. The specialized division also offers consignment services and periodic auctions throughout the year to assist broadcast facilities, networks, and manufacturers with equipment disposal and sell-off needs.

“Our completely redesigned website gives our visitors access to an extensive yet easily accessible inventory list of new and pre-owned equipment, with a clean and uncluttered design,” said Ms. Dale Storz, Vice President, Technical Sales for Bexel TSS. “This new website focuses on our mission to provide the production industry with access to quality equipment at exceptional prices.”

The company also maintains preferred reseller relationships with over 100 leading manufacturers, as well as a proprietary line of intercom and audio products made in-house under the ASG brand. From complete camera chains to lighting, audio mixers and converters, customers have access to a wide range of industry standard product lines. Further, Bexel TSS recently became a stocking dealer of AJA Video Systems, with select stock on-hand for immediate delivery. With various models of AJA converters, FiDO SDI/optical fiber extenders, frame synchronizers, digital recorders and storage media, streaming solutions and more, Bexel TSS guarantees same day shipment of in-stock AJA items, as well as local pick-up at its showroom in Burbank, CA. As a preferred reseller of AJA, if an item is out of stock, Bexel TSS can often offer next-day shipment directly from AJA.

“Our goal is to always make the buying experience better, whether you’re a one-person shop or an international organization,” said Storz. “With the ability to sell everything from a single product to complete systems, Bexel TSS delivers unequaled service, whether buying online, over the phone, or in the showroom.”

The Bexel TSS showroom is located at 2701 North Ontario Street in Burbank. They can be contacted at 818-565-4339, or TSS@bexel.com, with service available in English and Spanish. Visit www.bexeltss.com to shop gear and subscribe to their mailing list for announcements on monthly specials and upcoming auctions.

