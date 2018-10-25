BenQ's New Interactive Laser Projectors for Education Unleash Learning Potential; Start at Only $1,299

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Oct. 25, 2018 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today unveiled its first Blue Core interactive laser projector trio designed for the classroom. The ultra-short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW890UST, full HD LH890UST (1920 x 1080) and the short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW820ST are the first interactive K-12 laser projectors from the new Blue Core family that can be configured for either pen or touch interactivity. Each projector delivers high-contrast lessons without lamps, filters or color decay and is available to public and private schools for a special introductory price starting at $1,299.

"The modern classroom is a rigorous environment, and educators need access to reliable technology that allows them to quickly and efficiently capture their students' attention — even all the way in the back of the classroom," said Bob Wudeck, senior director, business, education and CinePro solutions at BenQ America Corp. "Our Blue Core technology is well-known to provide long-lasting, and the brightest and most immersive crisp images from a projector. With IP5X dustproof certification now available for the classroom, it provides K-12 and higher education institutions with the most affordable, best-in-class laser projector offering on the market. Now teachers and students can make the most of valuable classroom time year after year without the need to clean filters, unlike other laser projectors."

Captivating, Long-lasting Images and Readability

BenQ's dual color wheel Blue Core laser technology is at the heart of these new education projectors, boasting richer, more saturated colors — even in high ambient lighting conditions. Unlike traditional lamp-based projectors, these deliver 20,000 hours of reliable use without ever needing to change a lamp, and are immune to color decay. This cuts down on both classroom interruptions as well as expensive maintenance by eliminating the cost and hassle of replacing lamps and cleaning filters. The projectors' high 100,000:1 contrast and 1.07 billion color display crisply renders text and numbers while the 4,000-ANSI-lumen brightness of the LW890UST and LH890UST and the 3,500-lumen LW820ST make it much easier for students to read, no matter where they're sitting in the room. With high color accuracy, they're the ideal projectors for science and art classes, allowing students to see small details without turning off or dimming the lights. And unlike traditional lamp-based projectors, BenQ's Blue Core lasers power on and off, instantly enabling teachers to focus on the curriculum rather than wasting precious time waiting on the projector.

Upgradable Interactivity Options for Classroom Collaboration, Sharing and Interaction

With the LW890UST and LH890UST students can engage with lessons like never before as the projectors can be configured for either pen or touch interactivity. The affordable LW820ST comes with an optional interactive toolkit. Using the projectors' intuitive templates and annotation tools, students and teachers can collaborate, creating a truly immersive learning environment. Additionally, an optional wireless QCastMirror dongle enables BYOD collaboration for mobile device integration, facilitating the free exchange of ideas and teamwork.

Hassle-Free Installation with BenQ's New Breakthrough Tool-Free Mount

Classrooms demand a projector that allows teachers and students to be at the front of the classroom collaborating without being distracted by shadows on the screen or by the projector's light shining into their eyes when facing the class. Suited even for the smallest of classrooms, the LW890UST and LH890UST projectors' ultra-short-throw performance allows them to be mounted as close as 3.6" from the wall and project images up to 100" on a wall or whiteboard with no shadows or bright glare. They also include a tool-free mount design that enables the teacher to adjust the projected image to fit perfectly on a whiteboard or wall in seconds.

Advanced Features and Design Deliver the Lowest TCO in the Laser Projector Class

BenQ's IP5X-rated dustproof design eliminates the need for regular filter cleaning needed on other popular laser projectors sold today. To lower maintenance and total cost of ownership (TCO), BenQ classroom projectors feature LAN control, which gives IT managers full access and control over every projector directly from their workstations, including remotely powering them up and down, changing sources and upgrading firmware throughout the facility over the network. Furthermore, they use long-lasting DLP technology to deliver outstanding contrast performance, are virtually immune from color decay over time and eliminate costly replacements and maintenance before end of life. The projectors' powerful 10W built-in speaker adds another captivating richness and multimedia option to lessons.

Unmatched Affordability

BenQ is pricing its new projectors direct to educational institutions starting at $1,299 for the LW820ST, $2,199 for the LW890UST, and $2,399 for the LH890UST, with interactive pen and finger-touch upgrade modules available at $199. This approach enables schools to configure each room to specific interactivity, resolution and feature needs on a single projector platform.

BenQ education laser projectors are now shipping from selected resellers as well as from BenQ Direct at www.BenQDirect.com.

More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at https://business-display.benq.com/en-us/index.html.

