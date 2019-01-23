Bannister Lake's Chameleon Delivers 4K Graphic Content Over IP

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Jan. 23, 2019 — Bannister Lake announced today that its data aggregation and management solution, Chameleon, is now capable of outputting 4K UHD video over IP video networks. The solution was recently showcased at the InterBEE exhibition in Japan using Visionary Solutions' PacketAV 4K DUET encoder and decoders.

Visionary Solutions' PacketAV 4K video over IP encoders and decoders solve the transportation issues common with non-IP cabling solutions, allowing Chameleon graphics to play back smoothly on 4K monitors in any location.

"We are thrilled to see Chameleon successfully operational in a 4K over IP environment," said Georg Hentsch, President, Bannister Lake. "This marks an important milestone as we continue to build on years of consistent innovation and presents a data and graphics management solution that performs exceptionally well in any resolution and in any broadcast environment."

"I love how clients marvel at the simplicity and efficiency of this system," said Doug Strable, sales representative for Bannister Lake and Visionary Solutions products in Japan. "Chameleon's web-based interface allows a non-technical user to update the information on all platforms, and the PacketAV DUET 4K encoders and decoders allow content to be displayed through a standard LAN network. The combined system is easy to set up, easy to maintain and easy to update."

Chameleon graphics rendered to HTML5 were transported over a standard 1 Gigabyte network to multiple 4K video monitors with native 4K image quality, while maintaining its industry-leading data management functionality.

As the international broadcast industry continues to experiment and migrate to 4K over IP workflows, it is vitally important that graphics technologies keep pace with developments and support the trend. Similarly, the production community requires solutions that allows data content to be quickly repurposed to find value in a 4K environment.

Bannister Lake is an industry leader in data and graphics management, providing software and services for a broad range of broadcast and digital signage projects, including real-time election results, social media integration, financial, sports, news, and eSports.

For more information about Chameleon and other Bannister Lake solutions, please visit www.bannisterlake.com. More information about Visionary Solutions is available at www.vsicam.com.

Caption: Bannister Lake's Chameleon 4K graphic content over IP being demonstrated at InterBEE.

