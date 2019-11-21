Bannister Lake Announces Partnership With Election Data Provider Decision Desk HQ

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Nov. 14, 2019 — Bannister Lake is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Washington, D.C.-based election data provider Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) to provide U.S. election data and analysis. DDHQ is a leader in election data collection and reporting, providing results solutions that are up to the second, competitively priced, and accurate.

Bannister Lake has developed and implemented a parser for DDHQ election returns that ingests results data directly into its industry-leading Chameleon data aggregation and management solution. Within Chameleon, producers and analysts can track results, identify voting trends, make race calls, or use DDHQ supplied calls. Producers can then generate graphic playlists and use Chameleon's RESTful API to distribute data and render graphics through popular broadcast graphic engines or through Chameleon's HTML 5 renderer.

Broadcasters and online media organizations will be able to use the combination of DDHQ data and Bannister Lake's Chameleon software to produce exceptional election coverage. DDHQ data includes results for senate, congress, governor, and down ballot races, as well as presidential primaries and the presidency.

Of special interest to local broadcast outlets, DDHQ is the only service to collect and report election results for county and local offices. This includes judges, supervisors, town and school boards in addition to ballot propositions and referendum questions. Bannister Lake is an established leader in managing election data. The company's Elector software is used by leading Canadian broadcasters to cover elections while Chameleon is equipped with a robust election module geared toward U.S. and other styles of elections.

"Bannister Lake, with its Chameleon software and proven track record with broadcasters across the United States and Canada is a natural fit for DDHQ data," said Drew McCoy, president, DDHQ. "The product will allow broadcasters in any market, and online services, the ability to produce highly visual election coverage featuring graphics populated with up to the second results. We look forward to working with them, their clients and our partners to provide cutting-edge national, state, and local election coverage in 2020 and in the future."

"Clients are looking for an alternative to current election data providers and require a robust election data management solution that can generate spectacular graphics," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "The combination of Chameleon and DDHQ data provides a cost-effective and editorially powerful solution for any organization covering the upcoming elections."

Bannister Lake will be making DDHQ election data available within a variety of solutions, including broadcast graphic engines, web widgets, on-set interactive touch screen displays and as customized social media content. Together, the companies will provide election producers with a wide variety of data solutions to reach audiences on any platform.

More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

About Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ)

Founded on a commitment of "accurate, fast and first," Decision Desk HQ is an election night results reporting and data collection service. Decision Desk HQ provides a wide variety of election night results and election data to media outlets, political organizations, and academics. DDHQ has built out a proprietary data collection and reporting system that has proven faster in reporting results and more accurate than the Associated Press. For more information about Decision Desk HQ election results and data services visit www.DDHQ.io.

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual, information presentation applications, esports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

