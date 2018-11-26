AVIWEST Wins Prestigious Emmy Award for SafeStreams Technology

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Nov. 21, 2018 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has presented AVIWEST with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for its SafeStreams Technology®, which includes forward error correction (FEC), automatic repeat request (ARQ), and IP bonding techniques. AVIWEST's technology was bestowed with the prestigious award for its excellence in engineering creativity and in pioneering a reliable transmission method for live contribution and distribution TV links.

"AVIWEST was founded in 2008 with a single mission: to provide a more cost-effective alternative to traditional satellite, telecom and fiber-optic conductivity for the contribution and distribution of live television," said Ronan Poullaouec, chief technology officer at AVIWEST. "We are honored to be selected for an Emmy Award for the development of ARQ and SafeStreams Technology. This award, which was decided upon by dozens of industry experts and peers, is proof of AVIWEST's significant contribution toward the advancement of a reliable transport method for live HD and UHD video over unmanaged networks and the public internet."

AVIWEST's SafeStreams Technology enables broadcasters to transport critical video feeds through a low-cost public internet connection, offering the same reliability as traditional broadcast transmission methods. Additional transport resiliency and redundancy is facilitated by bonding up to 12 unmanaged IP networks, including 4G/3G, and soon 5G cellular networks, LAN/WAN, satellite, telecom, Wi-Fi, and the public internet.

"Screen actors are always cited for Oscars. Stage performers are similarly proud of their Tonys. Television journalists are quick to add an Emmy to their resume — and with good reason," said Robert Seidel, chairman of the Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee. "We award the Technology and Engineering Emmy Award to these outstanding companies and individuals who are the tool makers of the industry that have materially affected the television viewing experience."

Technology & Engineering Awards will be presented at the 2019 NAB Show, held April 6-11 in Las Vegas. The awards honor development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize companies, organizations and individuals for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering.

