AVIWEST Broadens Reach in Middle East With New Office in Dubai

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Oct. 3, 2019 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced it has opened a new sales and services office in Dubai, expanding the company's presence in the Middle East. To ensure that regional customers' requirements for reliable, powerful live video contribution solutions are thoroughly met, AVIWEST has appointed Nicola Atta as Middle East sales office manager.

"The new office location in Dubai enables AVIWEST to better serve and respond quickly to immediate presales, sales, and service needs across the United Arab Emirates, building on AVIWEST's close collaborations with broadcasters and video professionals in the region," said Erwan Gasc, CEO at AVIWEST. "By providing broadcasters and media professionals with a local presence, AVIWEST's new office will ensure superior services and support and further augment the company's growing business in the Middle East."

AVIWEST's new office will be located at Dubai Silicon Oasis, HQ Building — Wing B - Office 306, Dubai.

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

About AVIWEST

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications, to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

