Autoscript Introduces iPad Prompting For WinPlus-IP

LONDON — Sept. 6, 2018 — Autoscript, the world's leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, today launched iEVO — a unique application that allows one or more iPads to be connected directly to WinPlus-IP prompting software and used as teleprompter monitors, additional reference monitors, or operator preview monitors in any location on the network.

By purchasing a WP-i licence for WinPlus-IP, users can connect and display a prompted script on an iPad to provide a reliable, portable monitor for operators and talent. When connected to WinPlus-IP, Autoscript's fully IP-enabled prompting solution, an iPad with the iEVO app will show as a standard device within the WinPlus-IP device manager. Once selected in a licenced version of the software, an iPad equipped with iEVO receives the prompting data from WinPlus-IP over Wi-Fi or wired Ethernet adapter, enabling the script to be rendered so that the iPad becomes an additional monitor.

"iEVO is the first and only prompting app that allows an iPad to be connected as a teleprompter to fully featured prompting software and then controlled like a standard on-camera prompting unit," said Robin Brown, product manager at Autoscript. "Not only does an iEVO-equipped iPad enable talent to monitor the script in real time on a familiar handheld device, but it's also an ideal solution for a jib, Steadicam, or other equipment setup in which weight is an issue."

The iEVO workflow has already been tested by prompting industry veteran Oliver Gerlach of Progl+Gerlach in Germany. "The new Autoscript iPad workflow left me speechless when I first tried it," he said. "As a prompting hire company, we operate in many different locations all over the world, and this feature brings a level of flexibility to our productions that we've never experienced before. Connecting an iPad with the iEVO app was easy, and the script display is absolutely flawless."

The iEVO app is available for all current iPad models running iOS 10 or higher and supported by Autscript's WinPlus-IP, WinPlus-IPN, and WinPlus-IPS software version 1.3 or higher. Customers may download the iEVO app free of charge from the Apple App Store and purchase WP-i licences to match the number of iPads required.

Autoscript's full Intelligent Prompting range will be on display at IBC2018 at the Vitec Group stand, 12.E65. More information on Autoscript's Intelligent Prompting solutions is available at www.autoscript.tv.

About Autoscript

Autoscript, a Vitec Group brand, is the leading global provider of professional teleprompting equipment to broadcasters. Established in 1984, Autoscript manufactures reliable, premium-quality hardware and software solutions for both networks and stand-alone operations. Autoscript's new Intelligent Prompting system is the world's only fully IP-enabled, end-to-end prompting workflow. Intelligent Prompting devices, including the innovative EVO-IP prompt monitor, connect to WinPlus-IP prompting software via an IP network, enabling extremely flexible integration and operation in any location with network access. For more information, visit www.autoscript.tv.

