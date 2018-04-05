Autocue Upgrades Master Series Teleprompters

Deployed in Broadcast Environments Worldwide, Master Series Continues to Develop Based on User Requirements

LONDON — April 5, 2018 — Autocue, a Vitec Group brand, today announced a significant upgrade of its field-proven Master Series of teleprompters. Offering a cost-effective, video-only prompting solution for any broadcast operation, the Master Series now includes inputs for all standard video formats including HD-SDI/SDI and HDMI, as well as increased brightness of 1500 nits and contrast of 1000:1 to make the monitors clearly readable in any light. The newly upgraded Master Series will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show at the Vitec Group stand, C6025.

“Our Master Series offers a powerful and cost-effective choice for customers looking to upgrade their prompting workflows to any video format,” said Ginny Grove, product marketing manager, Autocue. “And of course, these newer, brighter monitors are backed by Autocue’s renowned quality, reliability, and built-in flexibility.”

The newest versions of Autocue’s 17-inch and 20-inch Master Series teleprompters retain the durable metal monitor casing and the robust and flexible on-camera mounting system already deployed by hundreds of broadcasters worldwide. Now with HD-SDI/SDI, composite, and HDMI video input options, the monitors are compatible with all video scroll engines including Autocue’s QBox v6. The monitors are easier to read than ever, with high brightness and high contrast. A built-in tally shows the camera’s status, and optional tally and clock accessories can be added to give the on-air talent all the information they need to make a professional presentation without having to look away from the audience.

About Autocue

Autocue has been the leading provider of teleprompters to the broadcast industry since their introduction in the 1950s. Today, Autocue has the broadest teleprompter range, with the leading hardware and software product at every price point. Tens of thousands of users worldwide — from schools, government facilities, corporations, and videographers to high-end broadcasters such as the BBC, NBC, MBC, Doordarshan, TF1, and CNN — rely on Autocue for their teleprompting needs. Autocue’s prompting solutions are compatible with all newsroom systems that support the MOS protocol (e.g., AP ENPS, AQ Broadcast, Avid iNews, Dalet News Suite, and Octopus). Most recently, Autocue released a range of iPad and iPhone teleprompter solutions. For more information, visit www.autocue.com

A Snapshot of Vitec Group

Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium branded solutions to the ever-changing and fast-growing image and capture sharing market. Vitec Group’s customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises. Vitec Group's activities comprise design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power and batteries, monitors, and bags. Vitec Group employs around 1,700 people across the world in 10 different countries and is organised into three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions. Vitec Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a 2016 revenue of £376.2 million. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

