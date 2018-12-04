Audionamix Releases Latest Version of IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner Plug-In

LOS ANGELES, DECEMBER 4, 2018 - Audionamix, the global leader in audio source separation, introduces IDC 1.5, the latest version of its IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner plug-in. IDC 1.5 will now offer users expanded compatibility and unlimited gain reduction for unwanted background interference, among other updates.

The IDC plug-in is Audionamix's first real-time, cloudless solution. It's versatile and easy to use due to its unique, integrated DNN artificial intelligence that automatically detects and separates speech, no matter the surrounding content. The software will continue to excel at addressing common audio issues and now boasts unlimited noise reduction for unwanted background interference, which was previously limited to 24dB. With a turn of a knob, IDC 1.5 can completely remove wind, troubleshoot roomy files and control complex, varying background noise such as birds or insects, car and plane interference, and music.

IDC 1.5 will expand compatibility for Adobe Premiere CC, Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X and macOS 10.14 Mojave systems. The software will also remain compatible with VST, AU, AAX Native and AudioSuite formats for both Mac and Windows systems.

"IDC 1.5 will offer a wider range of users the ability to separate and preserve speech, regardless of many background interferences that are encountered in the field," says Maciej Zielinski, CEO of Audionamix. "Updates to the plug-in include expanded systems compatibility and unlimited noise reduction."

MSRP for the software is $199, but the latest version is available for purchase at $119 today through December 12. Current IDC users will receive a free update.

