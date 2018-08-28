Audinate Strengthens Dante Domain Manager with New Version Release

Demonstrating its commitment to providing systems integrators and end-users with the strongest network technologies for secure, interoperable, high-performing AV systems, Audinate today introduced an update to Dante Domain Manager. The new version provides advances in diagnostics and usability, extended auto discovery for legacy devices, and increased support for larger networks.

Commenting on the update, Joshua Rush, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Products, Audinate stated, “Since its introduction to the market earlier this year, Dante Domain Manager has been extremely well received by OEMs, integrators and end customers. These new enhancements make Dante Domain Manager that much more valuable by providing additional features that enhance the scalability and ease of use of the platform.”

Dante Domain Manager Now Supports over 1,000 Devices

For larger Dante installations, customers can purchase expansion packs for the Platinum Edition to support up to 1,050 devices per instance of Dante Domain Manager.

Automatic Discovery for Legacy Devices

The automatic device discovery service that customers have grown accustomed to with 4.0 firmware devices, has now been extended to legacy (pre-v4.0) devices. This makes it easier to for products with and without the 4.0 firmware to co-exist in Dante Domain Manager.

Network Diagnostics Report

Designed to accelerate setup, configuration and troubleshooting, the Network Diagnostics Report provides instant visibility of basic network configuration via connectivity, DHCP, DNS and Internet reachability tests.

Available in the Network & Security settings, it is now just a single click to quickly establish if there are any fundamental configuration errors on the network.

Editable Domain Names

Customers can now rename Dante domains without having to delete and recreate them.

About Dante Domain Manager

Dante Domain Manager is Audinate’s award-winning network management solution bringing enterprise-grade system administration to the AV world, making audio networking more secure, scalable and controllable than ever before.

This technology provides AV and IT professionals with the ability to define specific AV device groupings by room, building and site, through the creation of independent Dante Domains. Each domain has multiple access levels to improve network security, and enables scalability by allowing audio routing across multiple IP subnets.

Available in three editions, Dante Domain Manager can be tailored to meet user needs and budgets while maintaining the agility, scalability and security necessary to create a trusted audio network.

To learn more about Dante Domain Manager and to find an authorized reseller, please visit www.audinate.com/DDM.