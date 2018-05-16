Audinate Announces Over 400 Products Are Now Dante Domain Manager Ready

PORTLAND, Ore., May 15, 2018 — Audinate, developer of the leading audio networking technology Dante, announced over 400 Dante-enabled products from top AV manufacturers now feature upgraded firmware that supports Dante Domain Manager. Dante Domain Manager is the award-winning network control technology that brings valuable new functionality to Dante networks, including user authentication, role-based security and audit capabilities, while also delivering unprecedented scalability and organization of Dante systems over any network topology. Both system integrators and leading AV manufacturers have recognized the value of providing these features for their customers, and have prioritized updating their offerings as a result.

“The number of Dante licensees that have upgraded their products to support Dante Domain Manager is truly exciting, and speaks to the value they see in it for their customers,” states Joshua Rush, Sr. Vice President of Marketing for Audinate. “We expect to see another large wave of products announcing support for Dante Domain Manager at InfoComm in June.”

The list of “Dante Domain Manager Ready” products includes products from every major audio category, including amplifiers, audio monitors, commentary systems, conference systems, digital recorders and players, digital signal processors, encoders and decoders, external clocks, I/O interfaces, intercoms, matrix switchers, mic preamps, microphones, mixing consoles, personal monitors, soundcards, speaker management processors, and stage boxes.

“The need to bring IT-level management and security to audio systems is a critical requirement for the majority of our customers,” said Trent Wagner, Sr. Product Manager at Symetrix. “We worked hard to make sure we could be the first DSP manufacturer supporting Dante Domain Manager, which we now do across our Edge, Radius and Prism lines using Composer version 7.0 or later.”

Systems integrators are similarly positive as Dante Domain Manager uniquely enables integrators to provide deeper value. Just as AV has evolved from components to systems to networked solutions, Dante Domain Manager provides a new software layer that systems integrators can deploy to configure, control, secure and scale AV systems via a unified, customizable dashboard.

“As one of the leading global technology solutions firms, we see the applicability of Dante Domain Manager in almost every audio installation that we do,” says Mark DiQuinzio, Vice President of Engineering at Diversified. “We are glad to see so many manufacturers upgrading their products to support Dante Domain Manager, and plan to recommend those products whenever possible so that our customers can get the advanced management and security features they are demanding."

Dante Domain Manager is a virtualized application that runs on Windows and Linux desktop and server platforms, with an intuitive and highly responsive web interface. For more information about Dante Domain Manager and to see a full list of “Dante Domain Manager Ready” products, visit http://audinate.com/ddm.

###

About Audinate Group Limited

Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world. The company's ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8.

Dante is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd, Audinate is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.