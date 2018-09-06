Audinate Announces New Dante Adapter Module Family

Audinate today announced the availability of Dante Adapter Modules, designed for the production of cost-effective, compact, manufacturer-branded Dante audio adapters and low-channel count audio devices. Dante Adapter Modules are pre-programmed and are easily integrated into larger host devices to provide Dante network support without the need for PCB design and manufacturing, component procurement and programming, significantly reducing time-to-market.

The Dante Adapter Modules family contains 6 models – single and dual-channel analog input, single and dual-channel analog output, 2 in / 2 out AES3, and 2 in / 2 out USB. These modules can be used to create custom-featured adapters or incorporated directly into low-channel count endpoint products such as powered speakers, direct boxes and more.

Using the same high-quality field-tested components as the Dante AVIO adapter family, Dante Adapter Modules enable fast development of professional audio products with proven components. The modules are designed for over-molding, clamshell enclosures or mounting on a baseboard, enabling manufacturers to design products with their own physical enclosures, branding, and connectors.

Dante Adapter Modules feature excellent audio performance, sample rates up to 96 kHz (except USB), user-configurable signal levels (for the analog models), Power over Ethernet, and support for AES67 RTP audio transport. They are fully-functional Dante devices which can provide a hardware master clock for a Dante network, and are also Dante Domain Manager ready. The USB Adapter Module can also be powered by USB and offers class-compliant audio enabling it to work without additional software drivers on most popular operating systems like Windows, Mac, Linux and iOS and Android.

“Dante Adapter Modules give OEMs the opportunity to create audio network adapters using their own custom branding and features,” says Bob Ehlers, Vice President of Product Management for Audinate. “Adapters can quickly be designed into nearly any form factor and can use different enclosures and connectors as desired to suit customer demand.”

More information can be found at www.audinate.com/modules.