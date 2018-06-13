Atlantis Television Places Telestream at Heart of Europe’s Largest Virtualized Postproduction Workflow

Nevada City, California, June 13, 2018 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media orchestration and delivery solutions, has announced that Atlantis Television, France’s largest postproduction company, has placed its Vantage media processing and workflow automation platform at the heart of a revolutionary new virtualized production environment. In addition, Atlantis has installed Telestream Vidchecker to provide rigorous quality control (QC) checks on all its final output – over 100 hours of AS-10 masters are provided to broadcasters across Europe each week.

Based just outside of Paris, Atlantis Television produces a wide variety of programs and provides programs to all major television channels in France and welcomes international producers such as BBC, ITV, Endemol Shine and Warner Bros. On this project, Telestream worked closely with its local partner VIDELIO CapCiné.

At its Boulogne production headquarters, Atlantis Television has over 600 Avid edit suites, each linked to an Avid Isis shared storage system which provides more than 2.4 Petabytes of data storage. To support this infrastructure, an efficient and fast turnaround transcoding workflow solution was required.

“Our company is growing fast and the new generation of virtualized production tools provides us with agility in our business evolution,” stated Boris Berson, Deputy CTO at Atlantis Television. “Vantage Elastic Domain is one of the most elegant and sophisticated virtualized GPU environments available. By installing this, we can continue to grow our Vantage networks and position our hardware-based Vantage systems where they are most useful within our workflows.”

The primary requirement of Vantage at Atlantis is to encode media – both incoming rushes into the Avid Media Composer production format and also finished programs into the AS-10 format – the delivery format required by all French broadcasters. A solution was required that integrated well with their massive network of Avid editing systems, whilst automating the whole process of delivering finished programs to their clients.

“Media encoding is our primary requirement – our goal is to shorten the time taken between receiving the rushes and making production media available to the creative teams,” explained Berson. “With Vantage, we especially like the speed and quality of the encoding engine. Vantage suits our workflow so well that we no longer use Media Composer to transcode rushes into the Avid production format. And such is the tightness of the integration between Vantage and Media Composer that we can automate much more of the workflow and re-assign staff to more creative, high value tasks.”

Alongside Vantage Elastic Domain virtualized GPUs, Atlantis has invested in Telestream Vidchecker for all QC operations on its final output. “Our choice of Vidchecker was simple since its integration with Vantage is so seductive and the two software systems empower us with many more integrated workflows,” explained Boris Berson. “Also, Telestream has developed a license model that maximizes efficiency at minimal cost within a virtualized environment – they are far ahead of other tech companies in this respect.”

When asked as to why Atlantis Television chose Telestream and Vantage over other vendors, Boris Berson explained ‘’We researched a number of competing products and loved Vantage Elastic Domain’s virtualized GPU environment, its tight integration with Avid edit systems, its built-in workflow management and compliance with AS-10 formats.’’

“Virtualized production environments can revolutionize business productivity and agility when they are implemented intelligently. Our research showed that Telestream is leading the field in this area and our experiences since the system became operational last month prove that to be correct,’’ Berson concluded.