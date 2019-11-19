ATEME Enables FPT Play’s Digital Revolution Through OTT Services

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, SYDNEY,November 19 2019 –ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, announced today that FPT Play, the leading Vietnamese OTT service provider, has implemented ATEME’s TITAN solution to replace its OTT headend and to offer the latest OTT services to its viewers across Vietnam.

Having previously implemented ATEME’s live event encoder for OTT, FPT Play has now selected ATEME TITAN to replace its OTT headend. TITAN provides FPT Play with a full compression solution which offers high-quality video services while also offering the following benefits:

· Cost Savings: the deployed solution leverages ATEME’s continuous research and innovation in video quality, exploring the latest improvements in delivering low latency and high bandwidth efficiency over the internet with CMAF and Constant Quality Rate (CQR) algorithms

· Smooth Operations: TITAN provides FPT with a comprehensive solution that can easily integrate with any ecosystem to ease operations

· Future-Proof: ATEME gives FPT a clear vision of a safe and committed roadmap to support technical and business needs for a long-term relationship

Nguyen Duc Long, sales director, ATEME added: “After the extensive evaluation process FPT Play, the most successful OTT service provider in Vietnam, has undertaken over the last six months, we are proud to continue to be part of the company’s digital revolution. We’re glad that ATEME could provide unparalleled support as well as a uniquely flexible license scheme allowing for much easier planning and management.”