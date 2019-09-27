At 2019 NAB Show New York, Interra Systems Drives Superior-Quality Video Experiences With QC, Monitoring, and Analysis

At the 2019 NAB Show New York, Interra Systems will demonstrate why its world-class solutions are the key to delivering superior-quality multiscreen experiences, a critical benchmark for success in today's highly competitive market. Attendees can see Interra Systems' full range of content quality control (QC), monitoring, analysis, and classification solutions that streamline content management, improve efficiencies, and provide exceptional audio-video quality on every device. Being software-based, Interra Systems' solutions are highly flexible, with cloud and on-premises deployment options available.

Assure Superior-Quality Streaming Media With BATON ABR QC and ORION-OTT

Interra Systems' BATON ABR QC and ORION-OTT monitoring solutions set the industry benchmark for delivering high-quality streamed video. BATON provides comprehensive QC checks, including ABR-specific checks for large volumes of VOD files encoded at different bit rates, to ensure that prepared content meets service provider and end-user quality expectations. Adding ORION-OTT to the streaming media workflow, content providers can proactively perform HTTP checks and monitor the quality of each stream.

https://www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-EndToEndMonitoringWorkflow.png

Boost the Quality of VOD and Live Event Streaming, Linear Channels With ORION-OTT and ORION

At 2019 NAB Show New York, Interra Systems will demonstrate ORION-OTT for VOD and live event streaming and ORION for real-time content monitoring and video analysis of linear channels. ORION-OTT improves the quality of VOD content and live event streaming with thorough ABR manifest file validation, audio-video checks, and real-time alerts. Support for the latest standards in closed captions and ad insertion offers broadcasters and service providers the necessary tools for compliance and monetization.

Created for IP-based delivery infrastructures, ORION provides operations groups with a powerful yet economical monitoring and troubleshooting platform that looks at all aspects of video streams, such as QoS, QoE, closed captions, and ad-insertion verification.

Improve End-to-End Visibility, Management, and Control of Linear and ABR Services With OCM

ORION Central Manager (OCM) provides an aggregated view of linear and OTT services based on monitoring data collected by ORION and ORION-OTT. The result: unprecedented visibility and power for proactive monitoring. Service providers need to look at only one screen for alerts and QoE information on each video, ensuring fast and efficient resolution of issues. Recent enhancements to OCM include a new architecture that enables near-real-time updates, real-time status of all channels across the network, channel performance trends, and executive reports.

Simplify Any QC Workflow With BATON

Major updates to BATON further simplify and automate the QC workflow for broadcasters and service providers. A new BATON automated tool for lip sync detection and verification of audio with captions will be shown, as well as photosensitive epilepsy (PSE) testing and correction. In addition, BATON includes support for the VAST format, HDR quality checks, and setup in Amazon cloud and on-premises, as well as improved audio language and caption detection capabilities.

Integrating BATON with WINNOW, the company's new solution for content classification and identification, video service providers can more efficiently prepare content for different target markets and geographies. Powered by AI/ML technologies, WINNOW detects and tags content for violence, strong language, alcohol, guns, and more based on user-defined rules.

Assure Standards Compliance, Debugging With World-Class VEGA Media Analyzers

Interra Systems' VEGA media analyzer is a premier tool for standards compliance, debugging, and in-depth analysis of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family include support for the AV1 format with buffer analysis, JPEG format, and OGG streams. Using this indispensable tool, video service providers can easily check the quality and integrity of manifest files and variants.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and postproduction markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better-quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION and ORION-OTT real-time content monitors ensuring high QoE; and VEGA media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

Image Downloads:

Interra Systems' End-to-End OTT Monitoring Solution

Interra Systems' ORION Central Manager for Unprecedented Visibility and Proactive Monitoring

Interra Systems' AI- and ML-based WINNOW for Compliance, Classification, and Categorization

Interra Systems' BATON Automated, File-Based Quality Control Solution

Interra Systems' VEGA Media Analyzers

